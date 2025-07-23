Lewis Hamilton snubbed as F1 rival reveals GOAT

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has been snubbed by one of his fellow racing stars in a discussion over the greatest driver of all time.

The Ferrari star has racked up seven drivers' titles, 105 grands prix wins and countless records, yet one star of the 2025 grid has overlooked him in favour of reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Gabriel Bortoleto was one of many rookies to join the grid at the start of the 2025 campaign, and ahead of the season's halfway mark, finally managed to pick up his first points in F1 at the Austrian Grand Prix thanks to a P8 finish.

With two-time champion Fernando Alonso as his manager, Bortoleto is hardly struggling for impressive role models, yet he also boasts a close relationship with Red Bull star Verstappen.

In a conversation with Autosport, Bortoleto opened up on how the Dutchman has helped him through his career so far, labelling the reigning champion as the goat.

"Max is an amazing guy," Bortoleto said. "For me, together with Ayrton Senna, he's the best driver ever. I truly see Max as one of the best out there. I really admire the way he approaches racing, the understanding of racing that he has, his understanding of the car, and the patience he shows in everything he does.

"I see him as an example of a driver I would like to become – in terms of his expertise in racing and everything."

Gabriel Bortoleto looks up to Max Verstappen as the ultimate F1 driver

Verstappen leading a new generation of F1 stars

Having been thrust into the world of F1 at just 17 years old, Verstappen knows how tricky it can be for a young racer among a paddock of champions.

Bortoleto is just one of this year's rookies that Verstappen appears to have grown fond of, but with many such as Isack Hadjar admitting their admiration for Hamilton, Bortoleto has instead chosen to look up to the Dutchman for career advice.

The 20-year-old has been an ambassador for Verstappen's sim squad, Team Redline, since 2023, with the pair sharing a passion for esports. What is perhaps not as well known however is the role the Red Bull star played in laying the foundations for Bortoleto's entry to F1.

Having been backed by McLaren following his F3 victory, the Brazilian racer joined the papaya development driver programme ahead of his maiden F2 season, which he also went on to win.

So, whilst many expected the Woking-based outfit to be the team to boost his chances of securing a spot in F1, their stellar driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri meant a seat would not be available for Bortoleto any time soon.

Instead, Bortoleto signed a contract with Sauber ahead of their transition into Audi next season, and with ex-Red Bull man Jonathan Wheatley at the helm of the project, it seems Bortoleto's friendship with Verstappen paid off.

"We created a very nice relationship where he helps me a lot. He helped me on my way to Formula 1 with a lot of tips and advice, and a lot of talking to people in the F1 paddock as well, about me," Bortoleto revealed.

"Jonathan always tells me Max rated me very highly to him before I came to Sauber/Audi."

"I know Max doesn't speak often about this, and he doesn't speak about it in the media, that he helped me by talking to people in Formula 1 about me. But he was willing to help me, because he saw I was doing good results."

