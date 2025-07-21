Lewis Hamilton's 12-year relationship prompts frank love life admission
Lewis Hamilton's 12-year relationship with his former F1 boss Toto Wolff has seen the Mercedes chief offer an insight into the champion’s love life.
The seven-time world champion may have been drawn to a career at Ferrari, but Hamilton retains a close friendship with Wolff as revealed by the team principal during an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
Wolff shared that Hamilton still travels between grands prix with his old boss and former team-mates, and also that the champion asks him for advice on his love life.
“It’s very unusual in any kind of relationship. But I tried to be very open and, and say, ‘Listen, on the racetrack, we want to beat you. No doubt about that’,” Wolff explained.
“But it’s been 12 years that we have been in this relationship. We trust each other. I’m living a different life through his eyes - you know, he shows me his flirts and who he dates, and [asks], ‘Should I go for this girl or not?’ And I’m saying, ‘Yes, you should, and tell me how it was!’”
Hamilton and Wolff maintain strong bond
Wolff was as shocked as the rest of the F1 paddock by Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes in 2024, with the 40-year-old announcing his switch to Ferrari before the beginning of the season.
However, the pair signed off a successful F1 partnership in style last year, with Hamilton securing a final Silverstone victory and five podiums in his final Mercedes season.
Despite Hamilton’s connection to his old team, the champion remains committed to Ferrari and is gradually settling in at the Scuderia.
The champion welcomed his pet dog Roscoe to the Ferrari garage for the first time at Silverstone, where team members and mechanics were happy to pose smiling alongside the world-renowned bulldog.
Hamilton also has a strong relationship with current team principal Fred Vasseur, who shepherded the Brit through his junior career in the GP2 series.
The 40-year-old remains supportive of Vasseur's role as team principal at Ferrari, regardless of the turbulent first season Hamilton has endured at the Italian outfit.
