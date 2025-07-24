Toto Wolff announces shock Max Verstappen driver decision with Mercedes F1 pledge

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has addressed growing speculation that the team could be set to make a move for Max Verstappen.

The four-time world drivers' champion is believed to be weighing up his future at Red Bull, with the Silver Arrows heavy favourites to land his signature should he decide to depart.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are both out of contract at Mercedes at the end of the 2025 season, but Wolff has continually insisted that he has no intention of dropping either one.

And the 53-year-old has once again reiterated his stance on the matter during an interview with Austrian media outlet, ORF, stating that the priority is to not sign the supremely talented Dutchman.

"The direction we are heading in is that we want to continue with George and Kimi," he confirmed. "That is the top priority. Everyone is up to date."

Wolff then went on to talk about the fact that both his and Verstappen’s planes were recently spotted in Sardinia, saying: "What's new is that people are making photo collages with aeroplanes.

"We've never had that before. Just because you're on holiday near each other doesn't mean you work together in Formula 1.

"We've always got on well. It just so happens that we spend our holidays in similar areas."

Antonelli and Russell in the spotlight

Despite claiming that he is happy with his racing duo going forward, Wolff has made no secret of his desire to one day work alongside one of the sport's greatest-ever drivers.

Indeed, Verstappen was formerly a top target of his as he sought a replacement for Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton, before eventually putting his faith in rookie Antonelli.

Verstappen, for his part, insists his focus is firmly on improving results on the track as he attempts to stay within touching distance of the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

He goes into this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix third in the standings and in desperate need of a big performance at a track which has brought so much success in the past.

Russell - who sits just 18 points behind Verstappen - will be hoping for better luck this year having seen his stunning 2024 victory at Spa ripped away in brutal fashion courtesy of a shock post-race disqualification.

