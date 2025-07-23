Max Verstappen's incredible FIA penalty run at Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen is no stranger to celebrating success at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix. Three victories in his previous four outings at Spa-Francorchamps tells its own story.

But that's not the only eye-catching statistic when it comes to the Dutchman's recent record at the iconic circuit.

The Red Bull star has been hit with three major penalties in Belgium in each of the past three seasons, but thanks to his elite talent behind the wheel, was largely able to mitigate the damage.

However, given that his drivers' title defence in 2025 is looking shakier with each passing race, he can ill-afford another one this weekend...

Max Verstappen is a three-time winner of the Belgian GP

Verstappen's bizarre Spa sequence

The bizarre run began back in 2022, with Verstappen storming to pole position ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and team-mate Sergio Perez.

However, a grid-place penalty - one of seven taken by drivers that weekend - saw Verstappen sent back to P14 on the grid for lights out on Sunday.

But he made light work of making his way back to the front of the order, crossing the line first against the odds ahead of Perez - who finished 17 seconds behind - and Sainz.

It was a case of deja vu one year later. Qualified on pole, dropped back to sixth after exceeding his gearbox allowance, finished first.

By 2024, Verstappen qualifying in pole position was very much par for the course - as was the accompanying penalty.

Starting 11th after exceeding his engine quota for the season, he couldn't pull off any heroics this time around, finishing fourth behind winner Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc.

The 27-year-old goes into the 2025 race third in the drivers' standings, 69 points off the pace of leader Piastri.

It remains to be seen whether this will be the four-time champion's final season at Red Bull, with speculation mounting that he is keen to move on.

