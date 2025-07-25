Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in FIA summons at Belgian Grand Prix

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has had his RB21 summoned ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, an FIA statement has confirmed.

Verstappen has been the centre of attention at Spa, following the sacking of his old boss Christian Horner in between the British and Belgian grands prix weekends, as well as the rumours surrounding Verstappen's future.

During Thursday's media day, Verstappen reiterated that he wants to spend the rest of his career at Red Bull, if they can provide him with championship-challenging cars, while comments from Toto Wolff suggested that a 2026 move to Mercedes is unlikely to materialise for the Dutchman.

Ahead of the Belgian GP weekend, in which there is just one practice session on Friday due to it being a sprint weekend, Verstappen's RB21 has been called for an official car presentation.

In what is standard procedure for certain cars to be summoned, the procedure will allow media and paddock personnel to take a closer look at the cars before F1 takes to the iconic Belgian circuit on Friday afternoon.

Although Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson have all had their cars summoned for the Spa weekend, it does not represent any wrongdoing on their part or that of their constructors'.

Who will win the Belgian GP?

Verstappen - under the stewardship of new team principal Laurent Mekies - is hoping to bounce back in Belgium in front of the orange army, after seeing the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri increase to 69 points in recent weeks.

There are 32 points on offer in Belgium this weekend due to it being a sprint weekend, and those events could be crucial if Verstappen is to start eating into the lead of the two McLarens ahead of him in the standings.

Piastri and Lando Norris are the two main challengers in the championship race, however, with the Brit just eight points behind his team-mate after 12 races.

Piastri will be looking to banish his own three-race win drought in order to start building that gap up once again.

