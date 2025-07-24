close global

Lewis Hamilton, Fred Vasseur and Christian Horner face the camera expressionless with their arms by their side

Ferrari team principal discussions revealed amid Christian Horner rumours

F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher has suggested that discussions have taken place regarding the long-term future of Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.

It comes amid ongoing speculation that Christian Horner - sensationally sacked by Red Bull earlier this month - is being considered for the top job at the Scuderia.

Having made a strong finish to the 2024 campaign - as well as the arrival of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton - hopes were high that the iconic outfit could challenge for at least one world title.

But it's been a disappointing first half of the season thus far, with Vasseur forced to bear the responsibility for much of the team's failings.

He recently met with Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna at the British Grand Prix, and former F1 star Schumacher believes conversations between the pair were constructive.

"At Ferrari, we hear that they are getting closer to Fred Vasseur and conducting contract negotiations," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland’s Backstage Boxengasse podcast.

"An extension would be extremely important for stability within the team. Both drivers are also behind him."

Fred Vasseur has come under increasing pressure at Ferrari this season

Hamilton and Leclerc back under-fire boss

Hamilton and his team-mate Charles Leclerc have each come out in support of their boss in recent months, shutting down any speculation of friction within the squad.

However, it's clear to see that both have been less than impressed with how the season has unfolded.

Hamilton's dream move from Mercedes has turned into something of a nightmare, with the Brit yet to achieve a top-three finish in red.

His attention has already turned towards next season to ensure he is in a position to hit the ground running when new engine regulations come in to play.

Leclerc has featured on the podium on four occasions, but is still seeking his first victory of the year, with the Monegasque over 100 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Christian Horner British Grand Prix Fred Vasseur
