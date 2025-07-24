F1 star ‘DENIED’ entry to Belgian GP
F1 star ‘DENIED’ entry to Belgian GP
An F1 star's Belgian Grand Prix weekend got off to a rather embarrassing start after being denied entry to the track.
Williams racer Alex Albon had several unsuccessful attempts at getting through the gates before finally being granted access, much to the amusement of those also making their way into the venue.
The 29-year-old appeared somewhat puzzled as he reflected on what had gone wrong, but quickly shrugged it off as he smiled and wished everyone gathered a 'good morning'.
The upcoming race at Spa-Francorchamps kicks off the second half of what has been an up-and-down campaign for Albon to date.
The Thai-Brit got off to an impressive start, placing in the top 10 in seven of his first eight grands prix of the season.
But three consecutive DNFs in Spain, Canada and Austria interrupted his forward momentum, before he bounced back at Silverstone with an eighth-place finish in testing conditions.
He is currently eighth in the drivers' championship, 33 points better off than team-mate Carlos Sainz.
Piastri and Norris to renew title fight
This weekend's grand prix will also provide the scene for the next chapter of a thrilling drivers' championship battle between three of the sport's most talented racers.
Lando Norris' emotional victory at the British GP in front of his home fans saw him cut the cap to McLaren colleague Oscar Piastri at the top of the order to just eight points.
The pair - both chasing a maiden title - look set to take the fight down to the wire, with little to separate them thus far.
Defending champion Max Verstappen sits in third spot, and is fast running out of time to retain the crown he has held for the past four seasons.
Access denied ⛔️— Atlassian Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) July 24, 2025
W̶e̶l̶c̶o̶m̶e̶ to Spa, Alex 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/7sWDLKZ0o4
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen's Red Bull future takes new twist as Sebastian Vettel reveals Marko talks
READ MORE: Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn
READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda
READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 star ‘DENIED’ entry to Belgian GP
- 20 minutes ago
Toto Wolff announces shock Max Verstappen driver decision with Mercedes F1 pledge
- 1 hour ago
FIA set to take action after failed Red Bull bid
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen's Red Bull future takes new twist as Sebastian Vettel reveals Marko talks
- 3 hours ago
The F1 driver with a LIFETIME contract on the grid
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari CALAMITY revealed after failing to sign F1 legend
- Today 09:44
Most read
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
- 13 july
Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
- 14 july
Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
- 12 july
F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
- 7 july
F1 champion confirms season-end departure
- 18 july
Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER
- 10 july