Yuki Tsunoda, Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz, Franco Colapinto, British GP, 2025

F1 star ‘DENIED’ entry to Belgian GP

An F1 star's Belgian Grand Prix weekend got off to a rather embarrassing start after being denied entry to the track.

Williams racer Alex Albon had several unsuccessful attempts at getting through the gates before finally being granted access, much to the amusement of those also making their way into the venue.

The 29-year-old appeared somewhat puzzled as he reflected on what had gone wrong, but quickly shrugged it off as he smiled and wished everyone gathered a 'good morning'.

The upcoming race at Spa-Francorchamps kicks off the second half of what has been an up-and-down campaign for Albon to date.

The Thai-Brit got off to an impressive start, placing in the top 10 in seven of his first eight grands prix of the season.

But three consecutive DNFs in Spain, Canada and Austria interrupted his forward momentum, before he bounced back at Silverstone with an eighth-place finish in testing conditions.

He is currently eighth in the drivers' championship, 33 points better off than team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Williams racer Alex Albon will be in action at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend

Piastri and Norris to renew title fight

This weekend's grand prix will also provide the scene for the next chapter of a thrilling drivers' championship battle between three of the sport's most talented racers.

Lando Norris' emotional victory at the British GP in front of his home fans saw him cut the cap to McLaren colleague Oscar Piastri at the top of the order to just eight points.

The pair - both chasing a maiden title - look set to take the fight down to the wire, with little to separate them thus far.

Defending champion Max Verstappen sits in third spot, and is fast running out of time to retain the crown he has held for the past four seasons.

Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps
