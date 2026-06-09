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Williams, logo

Iconic F1 team set for brutal court battle as boss says 'false claims will be fought'

Williams, logo — Photo: © IMAGO

Iconic F1 team set for brutal court battle as boss says 'false claims will be fought'

Williams have had a dismal start to 2026

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Williams F1 boss James Vowles has opened up about a 'complex legal case' which involves the Williams Racing name.

Former Williams chief marketing officer Claudia Schwarz recently started legal proceedings against Williams and their parent company Dorilton, alleging she was fired in 2022 after raising concerns about sexism and racism.

As well as this, Dorilton are also alleging that Schwarz herself was fiddling with the books regarding her expenses as an executive, as well as alleging that she was defrauding the company alongside a former CEO of Williams’ parent company.

F1 HEADLINES: Brundle snubbed by Kim Kardashian as Monaco GP descends into farce

Williams boss opens up on legal case revealed by Guardian

The legal case is extremely complex and deals with a multitude of issues, as detailed by an article from the Guardian, but it also includes an allegation about who actually controls the Williams Racing organisation, with Schwarz alleging that Peter de Putron has a huge say in the business, a billionaire based in Jersey with close links to the Conservative party.

Schwarz alleges that she raised concerns about what she described as De Putron’s decision to prevent Williams from joining the Lewis Hamilton Commission. She alleges that De Putron said on the matter: “He would ‘rather sell the team’ before he would let the Williams Racing Team become a part of [the Hamilton Commission].”

Schwarz, De Putron, Dorilton and Williams all deny the allegations made against them respectively, but the case and counter case are currently unfolding in US courts.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 on Friday at the Monaco Grand Prix after practice, team principal Vowles said on the case: "The first thing on that very clearly, first of all it’s a legal case and a complex legal case and there’s not a lot I can talk about publicly.

"Those claims are false for a start and they will be fought in a court of law which is where they should be at this point in time. They’re misleading.

"The team actually, the team’s comfortable. They know who we are, what we represent and what we stand for as our values and none of that has changed."

READ MORE: FIA announce Hamilton penalty at Monaco GP

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F1 Williams James Vowles

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