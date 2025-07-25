Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix Sprint FREE

Here's how you can watch the F1 highlights of sprint qualifying and the sprint race at the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix for FREE this weekend on Channel 4.

The F1 paddock was rocked by the news of Christian Horner's departure from Red Bull prior to Spa, with the team principal replaced by former Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies.

Red Bull will be hoping to keep Max Verstappen in championship contention this weekend, as the team use a raft of upgrades to help fend off the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

The British driver has sliced his team-mate's lead in the standings by eight points after Silverstone, as McLaren's duel for the championship continues in Belgium.

F1 fans will be treated to not just one, but two races this weekend with the return of the sprint. This means there was only one practice session on Friday, followed by sprint qualifying for Saturday's race.

Here is how you can watch all the competitive sprint sessions from the Belgian Grand Prix for free, in what is set to be a huge weekend of F1 action!

Max Verstappen will want to fight back against McLaren at Spa

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Belgian Grand Prix Sprint?

You can catch up with all the action from sprint qualifying on Channel 4 for free on Friday, July 25 at 8pm.

Lee McKenzie will be joined for coverage at Spa-Francorchamps by Mark Webber, Alice Powell and Lawrence Barretto for highlights from the entire session.

A bumper highlights package will be shown for free on Saturday, July 26 at 7:30pm which includes the sprint race and qualifying for the grand prix on Sunday.

If you miss any of the action from the weekend, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

