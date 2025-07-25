Lewis Hamilton issues painful 47-SECOND interview after new F1 low

Lewis Hamilton suggested his spin during sprint qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix was the first of its kind in his illustrious career, in an awkward interview on Sky Sports F1 after the session.

Hamilton suffered a huge blow during sprint qualifying, spinning at the final corner of his flying lap to confirm an exit from SQ1, meaning he will start Saturday's sprint race at Spa down in 18th position.

The seven-time world champion looked to be at fault for the incident, but Martin Brundle and Anthony Davidson both said during the broadcast they thought a technical fault could have been the reason for the spin.

Either way, it was a bitter blow to Hamilton, particularly as expectations were high given the 40-year-old's only pole position as a Ferrari driver came during a shortened qualifying session at the Chinese GP, as well as the excitement around the Scuderia's Spa upgrades.

And Hamilton could not hide his frustration at how the session ended for him and his team, taking part in an awkward 47-second interview with Sky Sports F1 in which he appeared very downbeat.

Lewis Hamilton has failed to adapt to his SF-25 car

Hamilton cuts frustrated figure in interview with Sky Sports F1 pudit

Following Friday's sprint qualifying, the Ferrari star spoke briefly to Sky F1 reporter Craig Slater, although the pair's conversation was blunt and certainly brief.

When asked by Slater what happened on track, Hamilton simply responded: "I spun," before going on to confirm he felt the incident occurred due to a rear lock. "First time I think in my career," the former Mercedes driver admitted.

When urged to provide more details on how the SF-25 felt overall, Hamilton cut a frustrated figure, responding: "Not great. There’s not really a lot to say," denying that his machinery felt any more driveable with the rear suspension upgrade.

Looking to the struggle he faces in Saturday's sprint, the seven-time champion stated: "Tomorrow’s a new day, so we’ll try to... obviously I’m massively frustrated.

"A lot of work has gone in, and to be there is not really great, so hopefully tomorrow will be better."

Hamilton fails to hide Ferrari disappointment

Hamilton is still yet to achieve a grand prix podium with his new team, having joined back in January, and a sprint pole position-race win double at China is one of the few things he has had to celebrate in Ferrari red.

His best grand prix finish in 2025 is fourth, while team-mate Charles Leclerc has managed to secure four podiums in the first 12 grands prix.

Hamilton's negative, downbeat attitude in post-session interviews became evident during his dismal final season with Mercedes, and has continued on in his new chapter with Ferrari.

The Brit also said before the weekend that the new upgrades are unlikely to make too much difference to his performances, making a 'same car' jibe in the pre-weekend press conference.

