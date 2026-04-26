Martin Brundle reveals whether Christian Horner will join Aston Martin

Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle had delivered a decisive verdict on whether Christian Horner will sign for Aston Martin.

Horner has been linked to Aston Martin on numerous occasions since his Red Bull exit last year, with team owner Lawrence Stroll dismissing any deal and stating it was 'not happening'.

It has been reported that a move to Aston Martin may be off the cards for Horner due to Adrian Newey's position at the team, with the chief less keen to work alongside his former Red Bull colleague again.

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However, after Aston Martin's dismal start to the 2026 campaign, rumours have once again picked up speed that the Silverstone-based outfit could be an avenue for a Horner comeback.

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Brundle doubts Aston Martin move for Horner

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Show, a move for Horner to Aston Martin was raised, to which Brundle responded: "I doubt it, because he wants a slice of a team that he goes to."

When asked if Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll would give Horner a slice of the team, Brundle added: "He might want to do that.

"Christian might be picking up some shares somewhere in one of the teams a bit more cheaply down the road, I don’t know.

"I think he’ll wait and get the right situation."

The most likely team to see Horner return to the paddock is Alpine, with Otro Capital's 24 per cent share in the team being ripe for the taking - that is if Mercedes don't get in there first.

READ MORE: Horner breaks silence after 'warm welcome' back to the paddock

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