Lewis Hamilton crushes Ferrari Belgian Grand Prix hopes with ‘same car’ swipe
Lewis Hamilton crushes Ferrari Belgian Grand Prix hopes with ‘same car’ swipe
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has tempered expectations over Ferrari's new rear suspension at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.
The seven-time champion will take to the iconic legacy track at Spa-Francorchamps for not one but two races this weekend, as the 13th round of the campaign also marks the return of the sprint race.
Hamilton's first and only win in red came at Shanghai earlier this season in the Chinese GP sprint race and as the format returns for the third time this year in Spa, many had been hoping Ferrari's upgrades would bolster his chances of returning to the podium.
However, speaking in Thursday’s FIA press conference, Hamilton responded to questions over the excitement around Ferrari heading into Spa and rather downplayed the impact the new rear suspension could have on performance.
Press conference host Tom Clarkson questioned the Ferrari star over the new parts expected on the SF-25 which were ‘tested’ in Mugello last week.
Hamilton quickly corrected Clarkson, saying: "Well we didn’t test, it was a photo shoot day basically so, we did like 10 laps, 14 laps of filming, which was not a test."
Clarkson then enquired in response: "Granted, but how did the car feel?" Hamilton bluntly replied: "The same as before."
Ferrari catch up to rivals with F1 upgrades
When further questioned if this weekend could mark the moment fans finally get to see what the SF-25 is capable of, Hamilton gave an honest answer, saying: "No, I think, well firstly we’ll get to test the suspension tomorrow [Friday], I’m sure there’s going to be learnings from it, we’ll figure out how to fine tune it and to try to extract performance from it.
"On the simulator there’s no difference but I’m sure across different circuits perhaps there will be benefits," he admitted.
The former Mercedes star then swiftly moved on to focus on a rare positive during what has been a fairly unremarkable debut season with the Scuderia so far, although he did pinpoint his surprise over the Italian F1 team's approach to bringing upgrades to a race weekend.
"For me, the positive thing is arriving at the filming day where you see that new bits are coming, you see that we are getting development because in general, we had an upgraded floor in Bahrain, then it was quite some time before we got another upgrade, I think it was Austria, so pace wise it wasn’t necessarily to what I thought we would have.
"If you look at some of the other teams they bring small pieces every single weekend like Red Bull often do or Mercedes do for example whereas these are more like big chunks along the way. I think I was just clearly happy to see there is a big push back at the factory, there are a lot of changes and then to see the result of those changes takes time.
"I was just really grateful to see that we’ve got new parts, we’ll try and put them to use this weekend," the seven-time champion concluded.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton holds key to contract talks as Ferrari star’s future hangs in the balance
F1 SPRINT QUALIFYING TODAY: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and TV
READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton crushes Ferrari Belgian Grand Prix hopes with ‘same car’ swipe
- 14 minutes ago
Red Bull set to be hit hard by FIA clampdown
- 56 minutes ago
Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in FIA summons at Belgian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen issues early retirement update
- 2 hours ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and TV
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton holds key to contract talks as Ferrari star’s future hangs in the balance
- Today 07:44
Most read
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
- 13 july
Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
- 14 july
Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
- 12 july
F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
- 7 july
F1 champion confirms season-end departure
- 18 july
Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER
- 10 july