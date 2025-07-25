George Russell hits out over Max Verstappen ‘CONSPIRACY’ at Mercedes

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has responded to ‘conspiracy’ claims surrounding Toto Wolff's talks with F1 champion Max Verstappen.

Red Bull have been under pressure to retain Verstappen following confirmation of talks with Mercedes, with the team parting ways with Christian Horner to ensure the success of the team moving forward.

Such a major F1 storyline has naturally triggered conspiracy theories, with some suggesting that Mercedes were attempting to apply further pressure to Horner and Red Bull by publicly pursuing Verstappen.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Russell has put this conspiracy to bed and clarified Mercedes' contract situation.

"That's a hell of a conspiracy!" Russell responded when questioned on it by Sky F1 pundit Ted Kravitz..

"They were and they are [talking to Verstappen], that's fine. Everybody talks.

"There are long-term futures at play as well. For drivers, the teams are not just thinking about one year in front, you're thinking about two, three, four, five years ahead.

"These things come around very quickly. I know as long as I perform, I have got nothing to worry about, and that doesn't mean that I'm staying or I'm not or whatever is going to happen.

"It's been an interesting time for me these last couple of months in how I sort of process everything that has been ongoing.

"I've decided now to just not worry about it whatsoever because I know as long as I drive fast on track, that's the most important thing, so what will be will be," Russell concluded.

George Russell discusses his uncertain F1 future

Will Mercedes retain Russell?

Despite Red Bull’s decline in performance for 2025, it is still a considerable risk for Verstappen to move to Mercedes in 2026 when it is unknown which team will master the new regulations.

Russell further discussed the impact the Mercedes seat talk has had on him, and maintained he was unconcerned by his team's ongoing discussions with F1's reigning champion.

"It's not really having any impact on me whatsoever. I don't lose any sleep over it, I don't really think about it, because as I've always said the best thing you can do is drive fast on track," Russell continued.

"Obviously, we are talking in the background. There's nothing for me to be concerned about whatsoever, but there's nothing to announce.

"The situation we find ourselves in now, I don't think, is abnormal. From my side, there is no tension because there's two cars to every team.

"I'm performing the best I've ever performed. I have the majority of the points for the team. So, if you look at the facts, you would argue my job is safe.

"That's why I'm not concerned at all. If I stop performing, maybe I need to be concerned, but I need to be more concerned about my performance, not about my future."

