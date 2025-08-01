FIA announce major changes to Hungarian GP ahead of F1 race

The FIA have announced that multiple changes have been made to the F1 circuit in Budapest ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 2025 campaign heads to the Hungaroring for its 40th anniversary as a host of F1 for the 14th round of the championship ahead of the annual summer shutdown.

The fight for the drivers' title will continue after two different winners emerged from Spa last time out, Max Verstappen in the sprint and Oscar Piastri who beat team-mate Lando Norris to the grand prix victory once again.

As Piastri returns to the track where he claimed his maiden grand prix win this time last year, the FIA have announced a number of changes to the Budapest circuit.

Last year's grand prix featured a heated moment between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who were battling for P3 down the main straight, colliding into one another at Turn 1 on lap 63.

For this year's race, the main straight and pit lane have been resurfaced.

Additionally, the grass strip exit at Turn 5 has been changed to a gravel strip and new concrete blocks with fences have been put in at Turn 14 on the left hand side until the bridge.

Alignment of the white line has also taken place at Turn 7 and a blue line at the exit has also been added after a huge refurbishment of the track ahead of the 2025 event.

Will Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton clash again at this year's Hungarian GP?

McLaren hoping for fair fight to the front

Though the Hungaroring presented Piastri with his first full race win in the sport last season, the 2024 Hungarian GP will likely trigger mixed emotions for the McLaren star.

The Aussie racer won a controversial race in Budapest last season after his papaya squad spent the best part of 15 laps begging his team-mate Norris to allow Piastri to overtake him.

The pair switched positions during a tactical pitstop but with seven more victories under his belt, Piastri will no doubt be looking to win this year's event in his own right.

The 24-year-old is only 16 points ahead of his British rival in the drivers' standings and will see this weekend's 70-lap battle as a prime opportunity to extend his championship lead heading into the summer break.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'FUMING' as Red Bull split emerges

READ MORE: F1 2025 driver lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

READ MORE: Max Verstappen FINALLY confirms Red Bull F1 future ahead of Hungarian GP

Related