F1 stars left in unknown territory after starting grid change for Hungarian GP

The stars of the 2025 F1 grid are facing unknown territory this weekend at the Hungaroring as they take to the track for round 14 of the campaign.

The race in Budapest marks the final event before F1's annual summer break and the fight will be tight at the front between McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris with 16 points separating them in the drivers' standings.

As preparations ramp up ahead of Friday's first practice sessions, F1's official tyre provider, Pirelli, have revealed a major change to the track for this year's event.

The Hungaroring has undergone a huge transformation with F1's paddock having been given a full refurbishment ahead of the track's 40th grand prix event this weekend.

On track, the major changes concern the pit lane and the main straight, as well as the pit complex and the main grandstand. The grid area and the pit lane have been resurfaced, using 860 tonnes of a specially designed mix using bitumen, which has a higher softening point and provides more stability under higher temperatures.

The asphalt was laid with the aim of reducing undulations in order to provide a more consistent surface, with GT races having already been held on the new surface.

Additionally, the tarmac's grip levels were checked earlier this week as a handful of F1 teams including Ferrari and McLaren used the Hungaroring to take part in a 2026 tyre development test for Pirelli.

Pirelli are the official tyre supplier of F1

Pirelli confirm tyre change for Hungarian GP

Clarity over the allocated tyres for round 14 of the championship was also confirmed in Pirelli’s weekend preview for Hungary.

Track evolution is typically high across the weekend in Budapest compared to other tracks on the F1 calendar, especially in the build up to Sunday's 70-lap race.

Drivers may experience graining during Friday's practice sessions, before it gradually decreases as the track gains grip thanks to the decomposition of rubber from their tyres as the weekend progresses.

High thermal degradation is also a factor the stars of F1 will have to deal with, even during qualifying on the soft compounds, and if it is not managed correctly, could lead to problems in the final two corners on Saturday.

The C1, C3 and C4 compounds were used in Belgium last time out, but after an unusual jump from Pirelli in Spa, the same compounds that were used for last year’s Hungarian GP have been allocated ahead of this year’s race at the Hungaroring- C3 (hard), C4 (medium), and C5 (soft).

