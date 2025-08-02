close global

George Russell's Mercedes in FIA summons at Hungarian GP

The W16 of Mercedes F1 star George Russell has been summoned by the FIA ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Brit is looking to bounce back from a frustrating few days in Spa last time out, finished fifth and more than 30 seconds behind the race winner Oscar Piastri.

He will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last year's performance at the Hungaroring, where he suffered a nightmare Q1 exit before recovering somewhat to finish just inside the top 10.

But before the action got underway on Friday, his car was featured in an official presentation having been selected by the sport's governing body.

The standard procedure enables media and paddock personnel to get a close-up view of the cars before they take to the tarmac for FP1.

The Haas of rookie Oliver Bearman has also been chosen alongside Russell's car, as has Lance Stroll's Aston Martin.

George Russell is hoping to bounce back following a poor weekend in Belgium

Title battle heats up in Hungary

Budapest will play host to the next chapter of what has been a thrilling drivers' championship battle, with three drivers still firmly in the mix.

Piastri's victory at Spa extended his lead over McLaren team-mate Lando Norris to 16 points as the pair celebrated a third one-two on the trot.

The current championship leader has fond memories of racing around the famous circuit having celebrated his maiden F1 victory at the corresponding race in 2024.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is 81 points off the pace in third spot, with the Dutchman - who confirmed he will be staying with Red Bull next season - needing a big result to keep his slim title hopes alive.

