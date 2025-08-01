close global

McLaren F1 drivers BOTH on brink of FIA penalty at Hungarian GP

McLaren's stellar F1 driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are both at risk of being handed an FIA penalty this weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The papaya F1 outfit heads to the Hungaroring with a monumental lead in the constructors' standings, meaning they can afford to let their drivers race fairly for the victory this weekend, unlike last year's event in Budapest.

The two payaya stars will need to keep their racing clean on track in Budapest to avoid any visits to the stewards this weekend, although they are both on the brink of a potential FIA penalty that could be out of their hands.

Up until the 14th round of the championship, both Norris and Piastri have used the maximum of four PU elements this season, meaning they are both just one power unit change away from a penalty.

As per Article 28.2 of the 2025 Formula One Sporting Regulations, each driver may use no more than four engines (ICE), four motor generator units-heat (MGU-H), four turbochargers (TC), two energy stores (ES), two control electronics (CE), four motor generator units-kinetic (MGU-K) and eight of each of the four elements constituting a set of engine exhaust systems, unless a driver drives for more than one competitor.

McLaren could have another internal fight for the win on their hands at the Hungarian GP

McLaren warned after Lewis Hamilton grand prix penalty

Should McLaren find themselves in the position where either of their drivers require a new ICE, TC, MGU-H or MGU-K, they will be handed a penalty of having to start from the pit lane for Sunday's race in Hungary.

This punishment was handed out to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at the Belgian GP last time out and acts as a warning to McLaren for this weekend.

By taking on a new power unit, turbocharger, two different motor generators and an energy store along with new control electronics - Hamilton breached his season allocation on each of them.

As a result of the PU elements on his Ferrari being replaced without the approval of the FIA technical delegate, Hamilton started last weekend's race in Spa from the pit lane.

The 40-year-old delivered a miraculous recovery drive to cross the line P7, with both Norris and Piastri hoping such a drive won't be required from them from the pit lane ahead of Sunday's event in Budapest.

Below is the full table of every PU element used up until the Hungarian GP.

2025 Formula 1 Power Unit Element Usage

CarDriverICETCMGU-HMGU-KESCEEX
81McLaren MercedesOscar Piastri4444223
04McLaren MercedesLando Norris4444223
16FerrariCharles Leclerc4444225
44FerrariLewis Hamilton5555336
01Red Bull Racing Honda RBPTMax Verstappen3333225
22Red Bull Racing Honda RBPTYuki Tsunoda4444336
63MercedesGeorge Russell4444223
12MercedesKimi Antonelli5555223
18Aston Martin Aramco MercedesLance Stroll4444223
14Aston Martin Aramco MercedesFernando Alonso5555223
10Alpine RenaultPierre Gasly3334334
43Alpine RenaultFranco Colapinto5555336
31Haas FerrariEsteban Ocon3333114
87Haas FerrariOliver Bearman4444125
06Racing Bulls Honda RBPTIsack Hadjar3333225
30Racing Bulls Honda RBPTLiam Lawson5554336
23Williams MercedesAlexander Albon3333113
55Williams MercedesCarlos Sainz4444223
27Kick Sauber FerrariNico Hülkenberg3333113
05Kick Sauber FerrariGabriel Bortoleto3333123

