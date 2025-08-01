McLaren F1 drivers BOTH on brink of FIA penalty at Hungarian GP

McLaren's stellar F1 driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are both at risk of being handed an FIA penalty this weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The papaya F1 outfit heads to the Hungaroring with a monumental lead in the constructors' standings, meaning they can afford to let their drivers race fairly for the victory this weekend, unlike last year's event in Budapest.

The two payaya stars will need to keep their racing clean on track in Budapest to avoid any visits to the stewards this weekend, although they are both on the brink of a potential FIA penalty that could be out of their hands.

Up until the 14th round of the championship, both Norris and Piastri have used the maximum of four PU elements this season, meaning they are both just one power unit change away from a penalty.

As per Article 28.2 of the 2025 Formula One Sporting Regulations, each driver may use no more than four engines (ICE), four motor generator units-heat (MGU-H), four turbochargers (TC), two energy stores (ES), two control electronics (CE), four motor generator units-kinetic (MGU-K) and eight of each of the four elements constituting a set of engine exhaust systems, unless a driver drives for more than one competitor.

McLaren could have another internal fight for the win on their hands at the Hungarian GP

McLaren warned after Lewis Hamilton grand prix penalty

Should McLaren find themselves in the position where either of their drivers require a new ICE, TC, MGU-H or MGU-K, they will be handed a penalty of having to start from the pit lane for Sunday's race in Hungary.

This punishment was handed out to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at the Belgian GP last time out and acts as a warning to McLaren for this weekend.

By taking on a new power unit, turbocharger, two different motor generators and an energy store along with new control electronics - Hamilton breached his season allocation on each of them.

As a result of the PU elements on his Ferrari being replaced without the approval of the FIA technical delegate, Hamilton started last weekend's race in Spa from the pit lane.

The 40-year-old delivered a miraculous recovery drive to cross the line P7, with both Norris and Piastri hoping such a drive won't be required from them from the pit lane ahead of Sunday's event in Budapest.

Below is the full table of every PU element used up until the Hungarian GP.

2025 Formula 1 Power Unit Element Usage

N° Car Driver ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX 81 McLaren Mercedes Oscar Piastri 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 04 McLaren Mercedes Lando Norris 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 16 Ferrari Charles Leclerc 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 44 Ferrari Lewis Hamilton 5 5 5 5 3 3 6 01 Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT Max Verstappen 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 22 Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT Yuki Tsunoda 4 4 4 4 3 3 6 63 Mercedes George Russell 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 12 Mercedes Kimi Antonelli 5 5 5 5 2 2 3 18 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes Lance Stroll 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 14 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes Fernando Alonso 5 5 5 5 2 2 3 10 Alpine Renault Pierre Gasly 3 3 3 4 3 3 4 43 Alpine Renault Franco Colapinto 5 5 5 5 3 3 6 31 Haas Ferrari Esteban Ocon 3 3 3 3 1 1 4 87 Haas Ferrari Oliver Bearman 4 4 4 4 1 2 5 06 Racing Bulls Honda RBPT Isack Hadjar 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 30 Racing Bulls Honda RBPT Liam Lawson 5 5 5 4 3 3 6 23 Williams Mercedes Alexander Albon 3 3 3 3 1 1 3 55 Williams Mercedes Carlos Sainz 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 27 Kick Sauber Ferrari Nico Hülkenberg 3 3 3 3 1 1 3 05 Kick Sauber Ferrari Gabriel Bortoleto 3 3 3 3 1 2 3

