F1 2025 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The F1 starting grid for the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix has been set for today's (Sunday, July 27) 44-lap shootout at Spa.
After winning the sprint race on Saturday, Max Verstappen could only manage the fourth best qualifying time at Spa with the McLarens instead locking out the front row.
Lando Norris secured pole position ahead of his team-mate Oscar Piastri, while Charles Leclerc will start ahead of Verstappen in third.
Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate endured a nightmare qualifying session at Spa however, where Hamilton's best lap in Q1 was deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 4.
Hamilton will start a disappointing P16 on the grid and two places ahead of Kimi Antonelli in P18 who also had two shocking qualifying sessions in Belgium.
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2025 starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|5
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|12
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|16
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|18
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
What time is the Belgian GP on?
The Belgian GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST) (2pm UK time). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|2:00 PM Sunday
|USA (EDT)
|9:00 AM Sunday
|USA (CDT)
|8:00 AM Sunday
|USA (PDT)
|6:00 AM Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|11:00PM Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Australia (ACST)
|10:30 PM Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|7:00 AM Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|10:00 PM Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|3:00 PM Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|China (CST)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|India (IST)
|6:30 PM Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 AM Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|9:00 PM Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|4:00 PM Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|5:00 PM Sunday
