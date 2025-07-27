close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Charles Leclerc, generic, 2025, belgian GP

F1 2025 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 2025 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Charles Leclerc, generic, 2025, belgian GP

The F1 starting grid for the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix has been set for today's (Sunday, July 27) 44-lap shootout at Spa.

After winning the sprint race on Saturday, Max Verstappen could only manage the fourth best qualifying time at Spa with the McLarens instead locking out the front row.

Lando Norris secured pole position ahead of his team-mate Oscar Piastri, while Charles Leclerc will start ahead of Verstappen in third.

Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate endured a nightmare qualifying session at Spa however, where Hamilton's best lap in Q1 was deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 4.

Hamilton will start a disappointing P16 on the grid and two places ahead of Kimi Antonelli in P18 who also had two shocking qualifying sessions in Belgium.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2025 starting grid

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Lando NorrisMcLaren
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren
3Charles LeclercFerrari
4Max VerstappenRed Bull
5Alex AlbonWilliams
6George RussellMercedes
7Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
8Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
10Gabriel BortoletoSauber
11Esteban OconHaas
12Ollie BearmanHaas
13Pierre GaslyAlpine
14Nico HulkenbergSauber
15Carlos SainzWilliams
16Lewis HamiltonFerrari
17Franco ColapintoAlpine
18Kimi AntonelliMercedes
19Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
20Lance StrollAston Martin

What time is the Belgian GP on?

The Belgian GP gets underway today at 3pm local time (CEST) (2pm UK time). Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Time
Local time (CEST)3:00 PM Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)2:00 PM Sunday
USA (EDT)9:00 AM Sunday
USA (CDT)8:00 AM Sunday
USA (PDT)6:00 AM Sunday
Australia (AEST)11:00PM Sunday
Australia (AWST)9:00 PM Sunday
Australia (ACST)10:30 PM Sunday
Mexico (CST)7:00 AM Sunday
Japan (JST)10:00 PM Sunday
South Africa (SAST)3:00 PM Sunday
Egypt (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
China (CST)9:00 PM Sunday
India (IST)6:30 PM Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 AM Sunday
Singapore (SGT)9:00 PM Sunday
Turkey (EEST)4:00 PM Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)4:00 PM Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)5:00 PM Sunday

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘STAYING’ at Red Bull as star denies Mercedes contract conspiracy

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hamilton in DOUBLE Belgian GP embarrassment as McLaren dominate

READ MORE: F1 star BREAKS car in pitlane sparking FIA investigation at Belgian Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 star ruled out BEFORE race at Belgian Grand Prix

Related

Max Verstappen Ferrari McLaren Lando Norris Charles Leclerc Oscar Piastri
F1 fans react after Max Verstappen 'blamed' for Lewis Hamilton woes at Belgian GP
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 fans react after Max Verstappen 'blamed' for Lewis Hamilton woes at Belgian GP

  • Yesterday 22:56
Red Bull F1 star suffers embarrassment after FIA take action over driving too slowly
Belgian Grand Prix

Red Bull F1 star suffers embarrassment after FIA take action over driving too slowly

  • Yesterday 21:57

Latest News

Marko confirms the real reason why Red Bull sacked Christian Horner

  • 45 minutes ago
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 1 hour ago
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Belgian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton delivers Ferrari apology as F1 cheat revealed

  • Today 07:42
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 fans react after Max Verstappen 'blamed' for Lewis Hamilton woes at Belgian GP

  • Yesterday 22:56
Belgian Grand Prix

Red Bull F1 star suffers embarrassment after FIA take action over driving too slowly

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
150.000+ views

F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

  • 7 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july
 Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER
100.000+ views

Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER

  • 10 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x