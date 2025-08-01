close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
fia, mclaren, lando norris, oscar piastri

F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP

F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP

fia, mclaren, lando norris, oscar piastri

F1 title rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were inches away from disaster during FP2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix, as Max Verstappen was placed under investigation for a strange incident.

As FP2 came to a close Norris hurtled out of the pit lane and locked up, nearly collecting his team-mate Oscar Piastri in the process. Thankfully, the pair did not collide; but it was certainly a tense moment for the McLaren pit wall.

FP1 RESULTS: Rookie CRUSHES Verstappen in Red Bull embarrassment at Hungarian GP

Meanwhile, Verstappen and Red Bull found themselves under investigation after the Dutchman threw a towel out of his car and disposing of it on track, in what could be deemed as releasing the car in an unsafe condition.

Both Verstappen and team-mate Yuki Tsunoda also complained about the feeling in the car during FP2, with the four-time world champion comparing it to 'driving on ice'.

Elsewhere, Fernando Alonso returned to his Aston Martin seat after he missed FP1 due to a muscle injury in his back, and finished P5 just behind his team-mate Lance Stroll.

F1 FP2 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:15.624
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.291
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.399
4Lance StrollAston Martin+0.495
5Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.609
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.705
7George RussellMercedes+0.793
8Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.803
9Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.861
10Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.896
11Oliver BearmanHaas+0.943
12Nico HulkenbergHaas+1.056
13Esteban OconHaas+1.080
14Max VerstappenRed Bull+1.167
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.188
16Carlos SainzWilliams+1.250
17Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.322
18Alex AlbonWilliams+1.397
19Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.419
20Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.535

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

No, but FP3 will take place tomorrow (Saturday, August 2) at 11:30am (BST) prior to qualifying at 3pm (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview

READ MORE: Fernando Alonso given FIA medical verdict after Hungarian GP absence

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Hungarian Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso given FIA medical verdict after Hungarian GP absence
Hungarian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso given FIA medical verdict after Hungarian GP absence

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Rookie CRUSHES Verstappen in Red Bull embarrassment at Hungarian GP
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Rookie CRUSHES Verstappen in Red Bull embarrassment at Hungarian GP

  • Today 14:45

Latest News

Hungarian Grand Prix

FIA announce penalty verdict after Max Verstappen incident at Hungarian GP

  • 1 minute ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 team principal issues apology to driver after Hungarian GP nightmare

  • 20 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP

  • 1 hour ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen facing FIA investigation over bizarre incident at Hungarian GP

  • 1 hour ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso given FIA medical verdict after Hungarian GP absence

  • 2 hours ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Rookie CRUSHES Verstappen in Red Bull embarrassment at Hungarian GP

  • Today 14:45
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

  • 28 july
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix

  • 28 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x