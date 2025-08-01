F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP

F1 title rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were inches away from disaster during FP2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix, as Max Verstappen was placed under investigation for a strange incident.

As FP2 came to a close Norris hurtled out of the pit lane and locked up, nearly collecting his team-mate Oscar Piastri in the process. Thankfully, the pair did not collide; but it was certainly a tense moment for the McLaren pit wall.

FP1 RESULTS: Rookie CRUSHES Verstappen in Red Bull embarrassment at Hungarian GP

Meanwhile, Verstappen and Red Bull found themselves under investigation after the Dutchman threw a towel out of his car and disposing of it on track, in what could be deemed as releasing the car in an unsafe condition.

Both Verstappen and team-mate Yuki Tsunoda also complained about the feeling in the car during FP2, with the four-time world champion comparing it to 'driving on ice'.

Elsewhere, Fernando Alonso returned to his Aston Martin seat after he missed FP1 due to a muscle injury in his back, and finished P5 just behind his team-mate Lance Stroll.

F1 FP2 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:15.624 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.291 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.399 4 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.495 5 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.609 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.705 7 George Russell Mercedes +0.793 8 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.803 9 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.861 10 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.896 11 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.943 12 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.056 13 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.080 14 Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.167 15 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.188 16 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.250 17 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.322 18 Alex Albon Williams +1.397 19 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.419 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.535

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

No, but FP3 will take place tomorrow (Saturday, August 2) at 11:30am (BST) prior to qualifying at 3pm (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

