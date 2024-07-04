Ferrari F1 wonderkid Bearman reveals 'dream' future move

New Formula 1 signing Oliver Bearman has opened up on a 'dream' future career move.

Bearman has recently been confirmed as a driver on the 2025 grid, taking the place of Nico Hulkenberg at Haas on a multi-year deal.

The 19-year-old impressed on his F1 debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this year, standing in for the appendicitis-stricken Carlos Sainz with Ferrari.

A seventh-place finish was enough for Haas - strongly affiliated with Ferrari - to promise the Brit at least six practice sessions in 2024, the next of those coming this weekend at the British GP.

Oliver Bearman has joined Haas F1 for the 2025 season