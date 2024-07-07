Cullen leads 'epic' Hamilton tributes after RECORD-BREAKING win
Cullen leads 'epic' Hamilton tributes after RECORD-BREAKING win
Angela Cullen has led the tributes to Mercedes and Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton following a record-breaking victory at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.
Hamilton overcame fierce competition and adverse weather conditions title to take his ninth victory around the Silverstone circuit - breaking his own previous record for British GP race victories.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star under SACKING pressure after crash as championship contenders fall
READ MORE: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC British Grand Prix
On top of that, Hamilton's race win around Silverstone was historic for another reason, too. As well as extending his British GP record, Hamilton now also leads the way for the most victories at a single circuit in F1.
Previously, Hamilton tied the record with Michael Schumacher, with the British driver having had eight wins at Silverstone and the Hungaroring, whilst the German icon had eight wins at Magny-Cours.
Angela Cullen leads Lewis Hamilton tributes
Cullen previously worked alongside Hamilton in Formula 1 as his trainer and close confidante, but the pair split in 2023.
Despite that, they have maintained a close friendship ever since, with Cullen now working alongside IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong.
Cullen was clearly paying close attention to events in Britain on Sunday afternoon, however, posting a heartfelt tribute to Hamilton after his historic achievement.
"Biggest congrats .. epic win !!," Cullen wrote on Instagram.
"Lewis, Bono and the entire MB team. Enjoy this special moment. So deserved.
"One of life’s greatest pleasures is having the courage to fulfil your greatest potential. So inspiring @lewishamilton."
READ MORE: Rain causes CHAOS for British drivers at Silverstone
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Cullen leads 'epic' Hamilton tributes after RECORD-BREAKING win
- 58 minutes ago
Brad Pitt F1 movie trailer TEASED at British Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 Results Today: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC British Grand Prix
- Today 17:39
Red Bull star 'HURT' after letting team down at British Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Wolff hails ‘fairytale’ Hamilton VICTORY at British Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
'A win for Hamilton is a win for Ferrari' - Scuderia fans delight as RIVALS win British GP
- Today 19:45
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep