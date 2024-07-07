close global

Cullen leads 'epic' Hamilton tributes after RECORD-BREAKING win

Angela Cullen has led the tributes to Mercedes and Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton following a record-breaking victory at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton overcame fierce competition and adverse weather conditions title to take his ninth victory around the Silverstone circuit - breaking his own previous record for British GP race victories.

On top of that, Hamilton's race win around Silverstone was historic for another reason, too. As well as extending his British GP record, Hamilton now also leads the way for the most victories at a single circuit in F1.

Previously, Hamilton tied the record with Michael Schumacher, with the British driver having had eight wins at Silverstone and the Hungaroring, whilst the German icon had eight wins at Magny-Cours.

Lewis Hamilton won a record-breaking ninth British Grand Prix on Sunday
Lewis Hamilton broke the record for most wins at a single circuit with his Silverstone win

Angela Cullen leads Lewis Hamilton tributes

Cullen previously worked alongside Hamilton in Formula 1 as his trainer and close confidante, but the pair split in 2023.

Despite that, they have maintained a close friendship ever since, with Cullen now working alongside IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong.

Cullen was clearly paying close attention to events in Britain on Sunday afternoon, however, posting a heartfelt tribute to Hamilton after his historic achievement.

"Biggest congrats .. epic win !!," Cullen wrote on Instagram.

"Lewis, Bono and the entire MB team. Enjoy this special moment. So deserved.

"One of life’s greatest pleasures is having the courage to fulfil your greatest potential. So inspiring @lewishamilton."

