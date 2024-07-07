Red Bull star 'HURT' after letting team down at British Grand Prix

A Red Bull star has admitted to letting their team down after the Brits dominated qualifying at the British Grand Prix this weekend.

George Russell clinched pole position ahead of his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, with Lando Norris trailing closely in third after Saturday's session.

Championship leader Max Verstappen managed to qualify in P4, struggling with damage to his floor after running off onto the gravel in Q1.

His team-mate Sergio Perez, however, failed to make the top ten enduring an embarrassing Q1 exit.

It was an all British top three after Saturday's Silverstone qualifying

Sergio Perez admits to letting Red Bull down

The 34-year-old has had a streak of poor performances, and has not stood on a grand prix podium since China.

His recent form has led to uncertainty around his F1 future, despite recently renewing his contract, and the qualifying performance will not have bolstered his cause.

Perez spun and beached his car into the gravel at Copse corner, unable to drive back out on track and continue with qualifying.

As the drivers around him set faster times, the Mexican tumbled down the order into the drop zone.

Set to start the grand prix from P19, Perez then faced further disappointment after being instructed by the FIA to start from the pit lane thanks to having a new power unit installed.

The track was still wet after a rain-soaked morning at Silverstone, with Perez blaming the conditions for his qualifying woes.

"I got caught out with the conditions. I was trying to warm up the tyres into Turn Nine but as I downshifted, I locked up the rear tyre and it went off the track,” Perez said to Sky Sports after qualifying.

Sergio Perez felt as if he had let his team down after qualifying crash

"I ended up losing the car, going into the gravel and that was it.

"It hurts because to let your team down that way, it hurts a lot because I think the weekend was strong up to now. We were just not able to show the pace."

