Rain causes CHAOS for British drivers at Silverstone
Rain causes CHAOS for British drivers at Silverstone
The rain at Silverstone caused chaos on track as the Brits battled for the lead.
Lewis Hamilton overtook his team-mate George Russell for the lead of the British Grand Prix, flying into Stowe corner just as the rain began to fall.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star under SACKING pressure after crash as championship contenders fall
READ MORE: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC British Grand Prix
However, the slippery conditions caused both Mercedes drivers to slide off the track, with Lando Norris eventually getting past Russell.
Once the hunter, Hamilton soon became the hunted, losing his lead to Norris as he pulled off a spectacular overtake.
Mercedes' mistakes proved costly, losing time to Oscar Piastri who approached from behind to fly past both cars.
The Australian secured a McLaren 1-2, as the teams waited until the perfect window to switch to intermediate tyres.
READ MORE: Wolff 'not waiting' for Verstappen Red Bull contract change
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC British Grand Prix
- 48 minutes ago
Hamilton IN TEARS after incredible win - Top three verdict
- 15 minutes ago
Verstappen handed FIA punishment amid British Grand Prix battle
- 1 hour ago
When did Lewis Hamilton last win an F1 race?
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes star suffers DEVASTATING retirement from British Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Rain causes CHAOS for British drivers at Silverstone
- 1 hour ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep