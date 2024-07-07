Rain causes CHAOS for British drivers at Silverstone

The rain at Silverstone caused chaos on track as the Brits battled for the lead.

Lewis Hamilton overtook his team-mate George Russell for the lead of the British Grand Prix, flying into Stowe corner just as the rain began to fall.

However, the slippery conditions caused both Mercedes drivers to slide off the track, with Lando Norris eventually getting past Russell.

It was a tight battle between the two Mercedes'

Once the hunter, Hamilton soon became the hunted, losing his lead to Norris as he pulled off a spectacular overtake.

Mercedes' mistakes proved costly, losing time to Oscar Piastri who approached from behind to fly past both cars.

The Australian secured a McLaren 1-2, as the teams waited until the perfect window to switch to intermediate tyres.

