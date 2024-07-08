F1 team in talks over SURPRISE driver return in 2025

close global

Kick Sauber driver Valterri Bottas is rumoured to be in talks with a rival Formula 1 team as the 2025 grid continues to take shape.

Having joined the team in 2022 when under the name of Alfa Romeo, Bottas was paired with rookie Zhou Guanyu.

Despite altering the team name, the driver lineup has remained the same ever since, but will change again as the outfit makes their move towards becoming Audi for 2026.

Having already secured the signature of German driver Nico Hulkenberg for 2025, Sauber are on the hunt for the perfect pairing, which neither Bottas or Zhou are expected to play a part in.

Kick Sauber will become Audi for the 2026 F1 season
Zhou Guanyu and Valterri Bottas are the current driver lineup at Kick Sauber

Which team could Bottas move to?

With the Finnish driver anticipating a necessary team switch, his name has been mentioned among the lower teams on the grid. Ever since Lewis Hamilton's pre-season Ferrari announcement, Carlos Sainz has been at the centre of the hectic driver market with a move to Williams almost everything but confirmed.

Reports now suggest however that it could be Bottas who partners Alex Albon at James Vowles' team, given Sainz appears to have gone cold on the deal.

Valterri Bottas could be set for a move to Williams

Having made his F1 debut with the Grove-based outfit in 2013, Bottas could make a return by replacing Logan Sargeant, given the American's consistently poor performance in the sport.

Bottas was seen sneaking around the team’s motorhome earlier in the season, sparking rumours of a potential contract offer.

Formu1a.uno report: "While teams want the best talent available, signing someone with enthusiasm and confidence in a team’s trajectory is essential.

"Partly because of this, Valtteri Bottas is a candidate who ticks all the boxes for the Grove-based operation. He is an experienced and capable driver who will undoubtedly push Alex Albon to raise his level. In such a hotly competitive midfield, having two drivers competing at a high level is essential."

The move is yet to be confirmed by either Bottas or Williams.

