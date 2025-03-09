F1 champion suffers bizarre toilet trauma

A former Formula 1 world champion has got himself into a bizarre situation on his way to the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The 2025 F1 season kicks off next weekend with a trip to Melbourne, as the 20 drivers prepare to do battle in what is seemingly a wide open championship race.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel in racing return as NEW F1 team confirmed

READ MORE: Verstappen issues Mercedes F1 move statement

McLaren's two young drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are arguably the favourites given McLaren's momentum from the 2024 season, where they secured the constructors' championship title, but four-time champion Max Verstappen will not surrender his crown easily.

On top of this, Ferrari have added seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to their ranks, and both he and team-mate Charles Leclerc will harbour ambitions of claiming the 2025 championship.

Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari race will take place in Melbourne

Jacques Villeneuve suffered an embarrassing moment on his way to Australia

Villeneuve suffers travel problems

Hamilton will make his grand prix debut with Ferrari at the Australian GP, and one former F1 champion has suffered a bizarre moment on his way to the country, documented via his Instagram account.

1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve revealed to his followers that he had become stuck in the toilet at the Aeroporto di Milano Malpensa, on his way to Australia.

Villeneuve revealed that he had been stuck in the toilet for 30 minutes, and was not able to get out, even calling on security to try and help him out of the stuck cubicle.

The Canadian then posted another picture around half an hour later, showing a broken door, complete with a caption summing up his traumatic afternoon: "Managed to get out after 30 minutes. Had to kick the door down, and a block from the ceiling fell on my head. Ready to get down under."