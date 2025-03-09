Lando Norris's INSANE F1 training routine revealed

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has revealed a gruelling routine, as his preparations for the 2025 season ramp up.

Norris is hoping to become a world champion in 2025, with McLaren seemingly having the fastest car on the grid, and Max Verstappen's Red Bull team appearing to be some way behind their competitors ahead of the new season.

25-year-old Norris challenged Verstappen for the title in 2024 but, despite having the fastest car for much of the season, was beaten following a lack of consistency and some key mistakes, although his four grand prix victories did power his team to constructors' championship success.

Heading into 2025, there is real hope that the team can once again challenge on both fronts, and the Woking-based outfit will be looking to secure a world championship double for the first time since 1998.

Lando Norris is hoping to put up more of a fight to Max Verstappen in 2025

McLaren won the 2024 constructors' championship

Norris prepares for championship challenge

Norris' biggest threats in 2025 are likely to come from his talented young team-mate Oscar Piastri and the formidable Ferrari driver pairing of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

On top of this, Verstappen will be hunting a fifth consecutive drivers' title, while Mercedes' pre-season testing performance has raised hopes that George Russell can be a threat to the top three teams.

The 2025 season is one of the most hotly-anticipated seasons in modern F1 history, with eight of 10 teams having a different driver lineup compared to the start of 2024, and both championship battles appearing to be wide open.

In preparation, Norris has revealed his training programme to get himself ready for the upcoming battles, posting a series of photos on Instagram.

The McLaren star, who recently played a huge part in series seven of Netflix's hit show Drive to Survive, posted seven photos with the caption: "sweatin for szn 7."

In the photos, Norris can be seen being put through his paces, with gruelling neck strength exercises, a machine testing his wrist strength, and running on a treadmill while being hooked up to various machines.