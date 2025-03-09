TWO F1 drivers eye dramatic return after Cadillac interest shown

Two recently axed Formula 1 stars have been the subject of rumours linking them to a stunning comeback, after it was announced that a new team would be joining the grid.

Cadillac's F1 entry has now been officially confirmed for 2026, with the American-owned outfit becoming the 11th team on the grid.

Their bid is being supported by car manufacturing giants General Motors, who will supply the new team with engines from 2028, with the first two seasons of the new team being powered by Ferrari.

Of course, the new entry will mean that there will be 22 drivers on the grid from 2026 onwards, with attentions now turning onto who will fill those extra two positions, with lots of young stars waiting for their opportunity, and lots of experienced F1 drivers looking for a way back into the sport.

Cadillac will enter F1 in 2026

A number of experienced F1 drivers have recently been axed from the grid

Who will race for Cadillac in 2026?

Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Perez, and Valtteri Bottas are just some of the huge names who have recently left the sport, with that trio boasting 24 grands prix victories between them.

Former F1 world champion Mario Andretti, who is on the board of directors at the new team, recently said that they would be looking to partner a young American racer with an experienced F1 driver, perhaps suggesting only one of the above will be in contention for a return.

Another name who will be thrown into the mix is current World Endurance Championship racer Mick Schumacher, who raced in F1 with Haas in 2021 and 2022, before being axed.

He is the son of legendary seven-time champion Michael Schumacher and, following two seasons as a reserve driver at Mercedes, is now no longer in an official F1 role.

Following the announcement of the new team, Cadillac F1 opened up an Instagram account where they released a couple of posts about their impending arrival onto the F1 grid.

Showing their immediate interest in the project's progress, Schumacher and Bottas were the first two former F1 stars to follow the team's Instagram page, and remain the only recently-active F1 drivers to follow the account.

Former Williams driver Pastor Maldonado also follows the page, although he was last on the F1 grid way back in 2015, while F2 racers Paul Aron and Jak Crawford have also dropped the new team a welcome follow.