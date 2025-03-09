Hamilton and Verstappen F1 line-up hinted in shock transfer discussion

A stunning Max Verstappen to Ferrari transfer claim has been made, presenting the tantalising prospect of Lewis Hamilton and the Dutchman as team-mates.

The pair are arch rivals, originating from their tightly-fought 2021 championship battle, in which Verstappen controversially claimed success on the last lap of the last race of the season.

Since then, seven-time world champion Hamilton has suffered three dismal seasons with Mercedes, while watching Verstappen claim three more titles with Red Bull in a period of huge dominance.

However, Hamilton has now moved to Ferrari for the 2025 season onwards, hoping to once again challenge for an unprecedented eighth world title.

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to 2021 championship success

Max Verstappen has been linked with a move away from Red Bull

Will Verstappen switch teams?

Hamilton is expected to be closer to Verstappen in 2025 than he has been since 2021, with Ferrari appearing to have a faster car than Red Bull heading into the season.

The 40-year-old is preparing for what looks to be a wide-open championship battle, with Verstappen, team-mate Charles Leclerc and McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri all expected to be his rivals for success.

Red Bull's declining performance over the last 12 months has led to rumours that the Dutchman may be looking to move on from the team and exit his contract early before the agreed date of 2028.

Aston Martin have been linked with securing his services, although the team have denied the links, while Mercedes were interested in the Dutchman in 2024, when Hamilton announced he would be leaving.

Now, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has said that, while the Aston Martin rumours make sense, a stunning switch to Ferrari could also be on the cards for Verstappen.

Speaking on a Sky Germany podcast, Schumacher said: "The more I think about it, the more logical it would be for Verstappen to go to Aston Martin.

"Maybe it's a bit far-fetched and it mainly depends on how long he stays at Red Bull, but Verstappen could also go to Ferrari. You can't write off that option."