General Motors make MAJOR signing ahead of Cadillac F1 entry
General Motors have made a major signing ahead of Cadillac's Formula 1 entry in 2026, it has been confirmed.
Last month, news dropped that GM and F1 had reached an agreement in principle to support bringing GM/Cadillac to the grid as an 11th team.
Since then, the project have been making moves. Ahead of the F1 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi, the team confirmed that Graeme Lowdon would be their team principal, for example.
And now, GM have revealed which power units they will be using for their first few years in the sport before producing their own engines further down the line.
Which engine will Cadillac F1 use?
In a press release, it has been announced that Cadillac's F1 project will be powered by Ferrari engines when they enter the grid.
"Ferrari is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with General Motors and TWG Global to supply the Cadillac Formula 1 Team with its power unit and gearbox starting in 2026," the release stated.
Elsewhere, newly-appointed team principal Lowdon expressed his delight at wrapping up the team's first big signing.
"We are thrilled to partner with Ferrari as the power unit and gearbox supplier for our Cadillac team, bringing together two remarkable legacies," Lowdon explained.
"Choosing the right power unit partner is crucial, and we trust in Ferrari’s passion, excellence and the exceptional capabilities of their people."
Cadillac will become the third team on the grid to run with Ferrari engines, with Ferrari themselves and Haas already powered by the prancing horse power units.
General Motors make MAJOR signing ahead of Cadillac F1 entry
