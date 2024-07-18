F1 pundit APOLOGISES in wake of Red Bull fan 'abuse'
A top Formula 1 pundit has issued an apology to fans of a Red Bull star following an interview at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend.
A number of representatives from F1 teams were in attendance at the annual celebration in West Sussex, including the reigning world champions, as well as McLaren and Aston Martin.
Red Bull also brought 2024 championship leader Max Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez to the festival, as the pair helped mark the team's 20th anniversary in F1.
Former Red Bull star Daniel Ricciardo - now with Visa Cash App RB - was also in attendance, with it now emerging that an interview featuring the Australian sparked criticism from some fans.
Karun Chandhok addresses fan backlash
Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok spoke to Ricciardo about whether he would be appearing at Goodwood Revival - a three-day festival set to take place in September, dedicated to classic motorsport machinery on both two and four wheels.
After addressing Ricciardo, Chandhok turned to Verstappen to get his thoughts on the pair teaming up for Revival.
When the Dutchman was asked if he would be keen to drive vintage vehicles, he responded: “Maybe together with Daniel, it’d be good fun in one car,” before Chandhok interjected: “Oh you two could be team-mates!”
The camera then zoomed out to show Perez awkwardly standing next to the pair.
Despite recently signing a new contract with Red Bull, the Mexican driver's future at the team is uncertain given his recent run of disappointing results.
Perez has collected just 15 points from his last six races, leading to speculation that he could soon be replaced, with Ricciardo among the names linked with the 34-year-old's seat.
After revealing he received 'abuse' from Perez supporters who had seen an edited clip of the interview, Chandhok issued an apology for any offence caused, and clarified the context of his questions.
“I apologise if you felt I was being disrespectful to Checo [Perez] during the Goodwood Festival of Speed,” he wrote on his Instagram story.
“If you watch the full video instead of just the small edit that seems to be online, you will see that we are talking about Goodwood Revival and NOT F1.
“The Revival is a fun event and the level of trolling and abuse in the last 4 days from Checo’s fans who have not understood the full story is a real shame.
“I hope this clears up the matter.”
Danny Ricciardo and Max Verstappen to race together at #GoodwoodRevival? You heard it here first! Although Max doesn't fancy his chances against an Adrian Newey-prepared car in the RAC TT. #FOS @karunchandhok @danielricciardo @Max33Verstappen @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/uwqoliJsEe— Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) July 15, 2024
