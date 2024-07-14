Horner stuns Goodwood crowd with brutally honest Red Bull admission
Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner stunned the crowd at the Goodwood Festival of Speed after he admitted that he was "absolutely sh***ing" himself when he was behind the wheel of the RB8.
It was all about Red Bull at Goodwood on Sunday, as Horner was joined by the likes of Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo, Adrian Newey, David Coulthard and Mark Webber at the festival.
The public were treated to the Red Bull all-star line-up getting behind the wheel of a variety of cars from prior F1 seasons.
The RB1, RB6, RB7, RB8, RB16B and RB18 were among those being driven up the hill in front of the adoring crowd.
The drive would have been all too natural for the likes of Verstappen and Perez, but Horner, who traded his usual position on the pit wall for the cockpit, found the experience nerve-racking.
"I was absolutely sh***ing myself!" he said when asked if he was nervous to be driving one of his cars. "It was an incredible experience and to see all these cars running with all our drivers was amazing…
“This journey started with RB1 and DC [David Coulthard] - it has been a privilege working with these drivers and a privilege working with Adrian [Newey].
“My respect for the drivers has just increased massively. I don’t know how they drove those cars around Monaco, because Adrian left zero space for them, how Mark Webber got in that car I have no idea!
“To come and bring the cars here this weekend in front of all the fans was very special."
Joined on the balcony in front of the Goodwood crowd by the outgoing Newey, the pair reflected on what has been an incredible partnership together during their time at Red Bull.
“We had so much fun over the years," Horner said. "Adrian is a great friend as well as a colleague, for sure we are going to miss him, but we are very proud of what we have done together.”
“It has been a fantastic journey," Newey added. "It has been a real privilege. Something I will always look back on with great fondness.”
