F1 News Today: Horner's 'DREAM' Ricciardo seat revealed as team axe struggling star
F1 News Today: Horner's 'DREAM' Ricciardo seat revealed as team axe struggling star
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's 'dream' is reportedly to replace Sergio Perez with Daniel Ricciardo.
➡️ READ MORE
Struggling F1 star AXED as team ‘sign’ replacement
A struggling F1 star has reportedly been axed from their current team and replaced him with a rival driver for the 2025 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Schumacher in test drive for SHOCK team after British GP
Former Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher was back in an F1 cockpit recently testing 2024 machinery for a shock team.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull ‘PROBLEM’ with potential Sergio Perez replacement revealed
Sky Sports pundit and former Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle has offered his theory on why Red Bull have not moved to sign Carlos Sainz for 2025.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen reveals why he doesn't WANT to be at Goodwood
Red Bull star and three-time Formula 1 world champion has admitted he would rather not be attending this week's Goodwood Festival of Speed.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Alonso claims young drivers LESS 'GENUINE' than past rivals
- 36 minutes ago
$2.3 million hypercar in DRAMATIC crash at Goodwood Festival of Speed
- 1 hour ago
Wolff confirms potential Hamilton replacement 'NOT INTERESTED'
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari suffer Newey 'REJECTION' with British teams poised to swoop
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen reveals long-term VISION problems from infamous Hamilton crash
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner's 'DREAM' Ricciardo seat revealed as team axe struggling star
- Today 07:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep