F1 News Today: Horner's 'DREAM' Ricciardo seat revealed as team axe struggling star

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's 'dream' is reportedly to replace Sergio Perez with Daniel Ricciardo.

Struggling F1 star AXED as team ‘sign’ replacement

A struggling F1 star has reportedly been axed from their current team and replaced him with a rival driver for the 2025 season.

Schumacher in test drive for SHOCK team after British GP

Former Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher was back in an F1 cockpit recently testing 2024 machinery for a shock team.

Red Bull ‘PROBLEM’ with potential Sergio Perez replacement revealed

Sky Sports pundit and former Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle has offered his theory on why Red Bull have not moved to sign Carlos Sainz for 2025.

Verstappen reveals why he doesn't WANT to be at Goodwood

Red Bull star and three-time Formula 1 world champion has admitted he would rather not be attending this week's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Marko CONFIRMS Perez rumours as 'exclusive' Newey future news revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
Marko CONFIRMS Perez rumours as 'exclusive' Newey future news revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Verstappen unveils solo project as team boss delivers ‘NASTY’ verdict
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen unveils solo project as team boss delivers ‘NASTY’ verdict

  • Yesterday 06:57

Alonso claims young drivers LESS 'GENUINE' than past rivals

  • 36 minutes ago
$2.3 million hypercar in DRAMATIC crash at Goodwood Festival of Speed

  • 1 hour ago
Wolff confirms potential Hamilton replacement 'NOT INTERESTED'

  • 2 hours ago
Ferrari suffer Newey 'REJECTION' with British teams poised to swoop

  • 3 hours ago
Verstappen reveals long-term VISION problems from infamous Hamilton crash

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner's 'DREAM' Ricciardo seat revealed as team axe struggling star

  • Today 07:57
