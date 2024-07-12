Red Bull ‘PROBLEM’ with potential Sergio Perez replacement revealed

Sky Sports pundit and former Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle has offered his theory on why Red Bull have not moved to sign Carlos Sainz for 2025.

Sainz is set to lose his Ferrari seat at the end of this season after it was announced in February that Lewis Hamilton would be taking his place alongside Charles Leclerc for next year and beyond.

Despite that announcement coming some time ago, Sainz is still yet to confirm his future in F1, and the suggestions are that the big seats are set to elude him.

Mercedes appear focused on their junior star Andrea Kimi Antonelli, for example, whilst Red Bull have tied Sergio Perez down on a new deal.

How firm the latter is remains to be seen, however, with recent reports suggesting that Perez could yet lose his Red Bull drive due to clauses in his contract relating to performance.

Sainz is believed to have held discussions and have offers from the likes of Williams, Kick Sauber (Audi from 2026) and Alpine, but were a Red Bull seat to become vacant once again, he would surely be interested.

Of course, Sainz was previously part of the Red Bull 'family' having been a part of their junior programme when coming through the ranks and debuted with Toro Rosso in F1.

At Toro Rosso, Sainz was actually team-mates with three-time world champion Max Verstappen, but the pair's relationship and the dynamic of their very present fathers is likely the reason that Red Bull have so far snubbed Sainz in their search to replace Perez, claims Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle.

“I think the problem they’ve got with the Sainz's - father and son - and the Verstappen's - father and son - [is that] it wasn’t a happy set-up back when they were Toro Rosso teammates,” Brundle explained on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

“I think Red Bull are struggling to cope with one father at the moment, let alone two.”

With his latter comments, Brundle is referring to the ongoing feud between Red Bull chief Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen, Max's father.

The pair were at odds once again earlier this month at the Austrian Grand Prix, with no sign of their ongoing spat ending any time soon.

Like Jos Verstappen, Carlos Sainz's father, Carlos Sainz Sr, is a famous face in his own right having won two World Rally Championships.

