Controversial F1 figure CONFIRMS team interest in star driver for 2025

Controversial former Formula 1 team boss Flavio Briatore has confirmed he has his sights set on snapping up a driver for his new team ahead of the 2025 season.

Briatore, who was infamously involved in the 'crashgate' scandal and previously banned from the sport, was recently hired by Alpine as an executive advisor.

One job for Briatore and the Alpine team to complete sooner rather than later is to hire a second driver for next season and beyond.

Pierre Gasly was recently snapped up on a multi-year deal, but who will partner the Frenchman remains unknown, after it was announced that Esteban Ocon will depart the team at the end of 2024.

Flavio Briatore and Alpine eyeing Carlos Sainz

The big name remaining without a team for 2025 is Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who is set to be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at the end of the season.

Williams and Kick Sauber - who are set to become Audi in 2026 - have been linked heavily with the Spaniard, but since Briatore's arrival, Alpine rumours have also emerged.

Now, Briatore has confirmed the team's interest in Sainz, with the Italian determined to land the Ferrari man.

“There is a lot of interest, we will see in the next few days," Briatore told FormulaPassion.it.

"Even if at the moment, for Alpine, the driver does not make the difference, we must first sort out the car.

"Incredibly he [Sainz] is still free. We are all willing to have him on the team and we will do everything possible."

It remains to be seen when Sainz will decide on his future.

Rumours had suggested he was set to announce his decision at the Spanish Grand Prix, but this was delayed.

