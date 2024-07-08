close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Controversial F1 figure CONFIRMS team interest in star driver for 2025

Controversial F1 figure CONFIRMS team interest in star driver for 2025

Controversial F1 figure CONFIRMS team interest in star driver for 2025

Controversial F1 figure CONFIRMS team interest in star driver for 2025

Controversial former Formula 1 team boss Flavio Briatore has confirmed he has his sights set on snapping up a driver for his new team ahead of the 2025 season.

Briatore, who was infamously involved in the 'crashgate' scandal and previously banned from the sport, was recently hired by Alpine as an executive advisor.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull driver HURT after British GP as team in talks over driver RETURN

READ MORE: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC British Grand Prix

One job for Briatore and the Alpine team to complete sooner rather than later is to hire a second driver for next season and beyond.

Pierre Gasly was recently snapped up on a multi-year deal, but who will partner the Frenchman remains unknown, after it was announced that Esteban Ocon will depart the team at the end of 2024.

Flavio Briatore was recently hired by Alpine
Pierre Gasly recently signed a contract extension with Alpine

Flavio Briatore and Alpine eyeing Carlos Sainz

The big name remaining without a team for 2025 is Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who is set to be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at the end of the season.

Williams and Kick Sauber - who are set to become Audi in 2026 - have been linked heavily with the Spaniard, but since Briatore's arrival, Alpine rumours have also emerged.

Now, Briatore has confirmed the team's interest in Sainz, with the Italian determined to land the Ferrari man.

“There is a lot of interest, we will see in the next few days," Briatore told FormulaPassion.it.

Carlos Sainz is yet to sign with a team for 2025

"Even if at the moment, for Alpine, the driver does not make the difference, we must first sort out the car.

"Incredibly he [Sainz] is still free. We are all willing to have him on the team and we will do everything possible."

It remains to be seen when Sainz will decide on his future.

Rumours had suggested he was set to announce his decision at the Spanish Grand Prix, but this was delayed.

READ MORE: Wolff hails ‘fairytale’ Hamilton VICTORY at British Grand Prix

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Alpine Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasly 2025 season
Sainz FINALLY 'makes team decision' after Ferrari snub
Latest F1 News

Sainz FINALLY 'makes team decision' after Ferrari snub

  • Yesterday 07:58
  • 2
F1 star hit with HUGE grid penalty for British Grand Prix
British Grand Prix

F1 star hit with HUGE grid penalty for British Grand Prix

  • July 6, 2024 11:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Mercedes wonderkid admits Hamilton REPLACEMENT pressure

  • 43 minutes ago
GPFans Opinion

British F1 AND F3 domination at Silverstone outshines England Euro 2024 heroics

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Controversial F1 figure CONFIRMS team interest in star driver for 2025

  • 2 hours ago
  • 1
Latest F1 News

'Excited' Hamilton helped by F1 to achieve STUNNING goal

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull driver HURT after British GP as team in talks over driver RETURN

  • Today 11:24
British Grand Prix

Hamilton breaks MORE records as star duo EMBARRASSED - Five things you may have missed from the British GP

  • Today 10:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x