A prominent Formula 1 figure has warned Carlos Sainz against a potential move to Audi in 2026.

Sainz's F1 future has become a major talking point. Despite putting in impressive performances this season and winning the Australian Grand Prix, the Spaniard faces the possibility of being without a race seat in 2025.

This comes as a surprise considering Sainz has consistently outperformed his team-mate, Charles Leclerc, who is yet to secure a win over him this season.

Sainz is the only non-RRBRl driver to win a race since 2023

Lewis Hamilton hasn't won a race in three years

Additionally, Lewis Hamilton, who is set to replace Sainz at Ferrari next year, has endured the worst start to a season of his entire career, leaving many wondering if the Scuderia made the right decision by dropping the Spaniard.

Chandhok urges caution for Sainz

While rumours swirl that he might join Mercedes, whispers suggest a move to the incoming Audi team in 2026 could also be on the cards for Sainz.

However, F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has cast doubt on whether this would be the wisest decision for the Spanish driver.

On the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, Chandhok offered his thoughts on Sainz's situation and the possibility of a year out.

“We've seen drivers take a year out because they didn't get the seat they wanted, but they were the ones who had already won their championships and had nothing to prove," he said.

"[Alain] Prost, [Niki] Lauda, and [Nigel] Mansell, they went off to do other things or, in Prost's case, he took a year out, signed his contract early with Williams, knew he was going to come back and win a championship.

"In Carlos' case, he's at a different stage of his life, a different stage of his career. He's yet to get that championship run, that chance to challenge for the championship, let alone win one. So I think it's not something he'd be looking at doing at this stage of his life.

"Audi got tremendous funding, backing and have poured a lot of money into this project already and will continue to do so.

"F1 is tough. If you arrive in 26, I'd say it's at least three seasons before you start to really start punching at the sharp end.

"For Carlos, he'll be 30 next year. Does he want to spend his prime building a project which may or may not pay dividends? Probably not."

