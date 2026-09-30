Ferrari confirm Vasseur decision as McLaren leave door open for Verstappen - F1 News Today
Ferrari confirm Vasseur decision as McLaren leave door open for Verstappen - F1 News Today
All the big F1 news today on Wednesday September 30Make us your Google favorite
Ferrari have publicly given their backing to current team boss Fred Vasseur in an emergency media call ahead of this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.
The move comes after increasing scrutiny on Vasseur and his position as team principal during the last month, with Lewis Hamilton's title hopes having fallen apart due to Ferrari's lack of speed, intra-team tension between Hamilton and Leclerc, and Christian Horner having seemingly thrown his hat into the ring for the position.
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Max Verstappen to McLaren is not dead with 'door wide open' for F1 transfer
Max Verstappen to McLaren would be the biggest driver move in F1 since Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari, and it is by no means dead.
Red Bull nation breathed a massive collective sigh of relief in late August when Verstappen announced that he had signed a new contract extension which, in theory, ties him to the Salzburg/Milton Keynes team through 2030.
We do not of course know the finer details of that contract, there may be exit clauses, and of course any contract can be broken. It just needs the desire to do it, and likely a lot of money. Verstappen's new deal is reportedly worth around $100million per year.
Now we know that as far as McLaren are concerned, the door is still very much open after they held summer talks with the mighty Dutchman.
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Fernando Alonso confirms F1 future as Aston Martin make major announcement
Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has confirmed he will stay in F1 beyond 2026, signing a new contract at Aston Martin.
The news was confirmed in a double Aston Martin announcement, with Alonso's team-mate Lance Stroll also set to drive alongside him once again in 2027.
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Zak Brown's stunning earnings as McLaren accounts reveal spectacular results
A report on McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown's earnings puts his total package for 2025 at more than 95 per cent of the current F1 grid.
Brown is a familiar face to F1 fans globally given his presence at race weekends throughout the season, with the Californian-born 54-year-old having been with the team since 2016.
He is now making it a wildly successful career as the team's latest set of financial results display.
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F1 star Lance Stroll mocked by Ryanair after major Aston Martin announcement
F1 star Lance Stroll became the latest target of budget airline Ryanair's social media trolling after Tuesday's big announcement over his Aston Martin future.
It was confirmed that Stroll had signed an extension to his long-term contract with the team, with Fernando Alonso also set to remain at Aston Martin alongside him in 2027.
"I'm very happy to continue with Aston Martin Aramco for the long term. I've been on this journey since the beginning and I believe we have the resources and the people to become a winning team," Stroll said in a team statement.
But no sooner was the ink dry on that new contract, the trolls were out in force.
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F1 facing weather chaos in Malaysia as storms and rain loom for Bahrain Grand Prix
F1 stars and teams are facing weather chaos in Malaysia, with the possibility of thunderstorms and rain throughout this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix action.
That isn't a typo either. Just in case you were not aware, the Bahrain Grand Prix is being held at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia this year, having been postponed earlier in the season due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
To ensure the event still went ahead, Malaysia stepped up to host this upcoming weekend, but the grand prix retains its original name as F1 returns to the country for the first time since 2017.
And Sepang is set to deliver some epic weather fitting of the occasion according to local forecasts for the weekend.
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Ferrari confirm Vasseur decision as McLaren leave door open for Verstappen - F1 News Today
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