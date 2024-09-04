Mercedes star gives passionate response after brutal team snub

Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher has delivered an inspiring response after he was overlooked for a seat with Alpine next season.

Last month, Alpine announced they had promoted Jack Doohan to a full-time role with the team for the 2025 Formula 1 season.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen warns Red Bull as team chief DEMANDS FIA investigation

WATCH: Norris warns Piastri over risky overtake

The Australian rookie drove for the Invicta Virtuosi Racing during the 2022 and 2023 F2 seasons.

After stepping up to a reserve role with the Alpine F1 team in 2024, the 21-year-old has now been rewarded with a seat on next year's grid.

Jack Doohan is the second rookie to be confirmed for 2025 after Oliver Bearman

Alpine currently sit in eighth place in the constructors' championship

READ MORE: FIA announce verdict on controversial McLaren legal checks

Schumacher determined to secure F1 seat

Mick Schumacher last drove in F1 back in 2022 for the Haas F1 team where he competed alongside Kevin Magnussen.

Veteran Nico Hulkenberg replaced the German driver, meaning Schumacher had to settle for a reserve driver role with Mercedes and McLaren in 2023.

Whilst also competing for Alpine in the FIA WEC this year, the 25-year-old has been looking for a way back into the sport in a full-time role.

After Esteban Ocon announced he was leaving Alpine to join Haas in 2025, Schumacher believed he had a chance at earning that seat, but he was denied a shot at redemption.

Mick Schumacher's best F1 result was a P6 finish at the 2022 Austrian GP

However, Schumacher told Sky Germany of his desire to keep fighting for a seat on next year's grid: "I said it before that I won't give up.

"There are still two open seats. We have to keep working on it, keep going. In the end, it is also understandable that they chose this route.

"He [Doohan] was part of their junior program and that was probably the link. For us it is still about pushing, keep working and hopefully with a good result at the end of the year.

Schumacher's Mercedes reserve role was not enough to earn him a full-time seat with the Brackley-based outfit, given that the team announced academy driver Kimi Antonelli as part of their 2025 line-up after his spectacular crash at Monza last weekend.

There are now just two seats currently open for 2025, with Kick Sauber and Visa Cash App RB both yet to confirm their second driver for next season.

For Schumacher, surely the dream now is to sign with Sauber who, under the watchful eye of Mattia Binotto, will become Audi in 2026- meaning he could potentially partner Hulkenberg and be part of an ideal partnership of two German drivers for one of the most iconic German brands in motorsport.

READ MORE: Verstappen's Mercedes talks indicates TROUBLE for F1 star

Related