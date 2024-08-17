Schumacher back in the frame at Mercedes
Schumacher back in the frame at Mercedes
Mick Schumacher has been in the limelight at Mercedes as the driver hunts a return to the Formula 1 grid.
The German is currently Mercedes' reserve driver, a role he has undertaken since leaving Haas in 2022 after two years driving for the American team.
That couplet of seasons is to date the 25-year-old's only campaigns in F1, and the son of seven-time world champion Michael has recently turned to the World Endurance Championship (WEC), where he is driving with Alpine.
Schumacher continues to push for a comeback in 2025, though was in focus at Mercedes for a more photogenic reason recently.
Will Mick Schumacher return to F1?
With Schumacher's motorsport driving future still unclear, his media duties have continued through F1's summer break.
With Lewis Hamilton and George Russell sharing updates on their travels away from Mercedes HQ, Schumacher was pictured on the team's social media accounts.
In Mercedes kit, Schumacher posed for a series of smiling photos, captioned "Mick in the booth 🔥📸".
August 15, 2024
The German appeared delighted to be pictured with the Silver Arrows, where his father raced for three seasons in his comeback years between 2010 and 2012.
There is, of course, a seat for the taking at Mercedes in 2025, though it is anticipated that youngster Kimi Antonelli will replace Hamilton at the Silver Arrows.
Still, some fans had their hopes up for Schumacher. Underneath the images from the photoshoot, one wrote: "Hopefully he’ll swap the booth for the Merc seat next year 💪", and another asked, "When will he be in a car??"
Schumacher is next scheduled to be in action in WEC at the Lone Star Le Mans at Circuit of The Americas on September 1.
