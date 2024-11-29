Axed F1 star confirms IndyCar TALKS

A Formula 1 star has confirmed talks with IndyCar teams following their axe from the sport.

The F1 grid will undergo a major transformation in 2025, where old faces will be replaced by new ones, and various teams prepare to field four rookies.

However, as the likes of Ollie Bearman and Gabriel Bortoleto join Haas and Sauber, drivers such as Kevin Magnussen and Valtteri Bottas will not compete in the 2025 season.

Similarly, RB opted for the youth of Liam Lawson over Daniel Ricciardo for the rest of this season, as the 35-year-old failed to match his younger team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in 2024.

The 2025 grid will field multiple rookies

Valtteri Bottas has been axed from Sauber for next year

Could Valtteri Bottas move to IndyCar?

Following his departure from Sauber, Bottas has remained cryptic about his future until recently where he revealed that he had been approached by IndyCar.

"Let's say, for example, jumping into a full IndyCar season after 12 years of F1, I just feel like it comes a bit too quick because it's a lot of hard work and a lot of familiarisation to be done and all these things,” he said to Autosport.

“So yeah, I'd rather take just a bit of time to figure out what's next and go from there."

Valtteri Bottas confirms IndyCar talks

“I've had talks [with IndyCar] and approaches at this point. I've made it pretty clear that next year comes a bit too quick.

"2026 is still a chance to drop [in] the good car. My priority still stays Formula 1. If it's not to be Formula 1 in 2026, then it's really interesting for me for the future."

