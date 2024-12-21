Ricciardo F1 RETURN verdict issued as team chief offers comeback twist

Daniel Ricciardo's chances of a return to the Formula 1 grid have been assessed by his former boss and Red Bull chief Christian Horner.

Recent rumours have suggested the Aussie racer could be set for an offer to join the newly announced Cadillac outfit when they become the 11th team on the grid in 2026.

Ricciardo was dealt a harsh exit from the sport when he was axed by Red Bull junior team, Visa Cash App RB, following the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, having struggled for consistency since his return to the sport.

The fan-favourite was replaced by Kiwi racer Liam Lawson who, despite also being bested by Tsunoda on multiple occasions across his 2024 stint, has now been handed another promotion up to the main team.

The 22-year-old will replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull in 2025, racing alongside Max Verstappen.

Daniel Ricciardo was axed by VCARB midway through the 2024 F1 season

Red Bull assessed both Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda before choosing a replacement for Sergio Perez

Will Daniel Ricciardo join Cadillac?

After being out of the pinnacle of motorsport for nearly three months now, Ricciardo has been heavily linked with a return to F1 through the newly announced Cadillac team.

General Motors have provisionally agreed to join the F1 grid in 2026 under the Cadillac brand, which means that two new seats will be available from next season.

Many familiar faces in motorsport will no doubt be eager to get their hands on a contract with Cadillac, with the American outfit having confirmed they will be looking to hire an experienced driver alongside a US talent.

F1 fans would love to see Ricciardo back on the grid

Now, in an interview with talkSport, Ricciardo's former boss Horner has admitted he could see the move happening.

"I wouldn’t be at all surprised," Horner responded when quizzed on if Ricciardo could join the new Cadillac outfit.

In a bizarre attempt to perhaps generate interest over the recently sacked Perez however, Horner elaborated on his answer to offer a twist that could arguably prevent a return for the popular Australian.

"I wouldn’t be at all surprised even if they went for the experience of somebody like Sergio if he decides he wants to continue his career in Formula 1."

