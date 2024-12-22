Perez F1 drive CONFIRMED by team boss

close global

Further details have emerged over Sergio Perez’s new F1 role after losing his Red Bull seat.

The team finally announced their decision over Perez’s future earlier this week, with Red Bull opting to replace the Mexican for the 2025 season.

Perez endured a woeful 2024, finishing the campaign 285 points behind his team-mate Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.

Naturally, this hurt the team in the constructors' standings, with not only champions McLaren finishing above them but Ferrari, too.

Sergio Perez will leave Red Bull in 2025
Liam Lawson will partner Max Verstappen next season

Will Perez return to F1?

Liam Lawson will replace Perez at Red Bull, with Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar stepping up to VCARB to fill the Kiwi’s vacant seat.

However, Perez will continue with Red Bull after Christian Horner confirmedhe will remain with the brand following his exit.

Now, Horner has elaborated further on the role Perez will undertake, revealing that he would drive in show runs with Red Bull during the 2025 season.

Christian Horner unveils new Sergio Perez role

“He’s just had a really tough year this year and we sat down last week – we’d obviously been talking about it a little bit beforehand – and decided that it was right for both of us, just to step back, for him to step out of the car, take a bit of time with his family, work out what he wants to do,” Horner said to talkSPORT.

“He’s still going to be involved with the team. He will be doing a couple of show runs with us during next year.

“But it was right for him – because it wasn’t enjoyable for him either, getting all this scrutiny and pressure and expectation every weekend.”

