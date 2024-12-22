Perez F1 drive CONFIRMED by team boss
Perez F1 drive CONFIRMED by team boss
Further details have emerged over Sergio Perez’s new F1 role after losing his Red Bull seat.
The team finally announced their decision over Perez’s future earlier this week, with Red Bull opting to replace the Mexican for the 2025 season.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull BOMBSHELL emerges as F1 star set to sign with RIVAL
READ MORE: Ferrari F1 chief reveals Hamilton BAN
Perez endured a woeful 2024, finishing the campaign 285 points behind his team-mate Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.
Naturally, this hurt the team in the constructors' standings, with not only champions McLaren finishing above them but Ferrari, too.
Will Perez return to F1?
Liam Lawson will replace Perez at Red Bull, with Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar stepping up to VCARB to fill the Kiwi’s vacant seat.
However, Perez will continue with Red Bull after Christian Horner confirmedhe will remain with the brand following his exit.
Now, Horner has elaborated further on the role Perez will undertake, revealing that he would drive in show runs with Red Bull during the 2025 season.
READ MORE: Verstappen issues emotional statement as Red Bull exit made official
“He’s just had a really tough year this year and we sat down last week – we’d obviously been talking about it a little bit beforehand – and decided that it was right for both of us, just to step back, for him to step out of the car, take a bit of time with his family, work out what he wants to do,” Horner said to talkSPORT.
“He’s still going to be involved with the team. He will be doing a couple of show runs with us during next year.
“But it was right for him – because it wasn’t enjoyable for him either, getting all this scrutiny and pressure and expectation every weekend.”
READ MORE: Horner drops Red Bull exit BOMBSHELL
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Perez F1 drive CONFIRMED by team boss
- 38 minutes ago
Mercedes pull Hamilton replacement MASTERSTROKE with new 2025 driver signing
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton Ferrari debut date 'CONFIRMED'
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull BOMBSHELL emerges as F1 star set to sign with RIVAL
- Today 06:57
Ricciardo tipped for F1 COMEBACK as Ferrari tease huge unveiling - GPFans Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Emotional Ferrari test paves way for Hamilton arrival
- Yesterday 22:57