Axed F1 star reveals plans for major COMEBACK

Axed Formula 1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer has revealed his intention to make a comeback in a shock statement.

The 60-year-old served as Alpine team principal from 2022 until his abrupt exit at the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix, despite the team scoring points consistently in the midfield during his tenure as their boss.

Szafnauer left the team alongside former sporting director Alan Permane, a role he now executes at Red Bull sister team Racing Bulls.

However, Szafnauer has been unable to acquire a position at a rival F1 team after undergoing a period of gardening leave, the period before an employee is contractually free to start working at a rival outfit.

Otmar Szafnauer is still a frequent figure in the F1 paddock

Oliver Oakes is Alpine's current team principal

Szafnauer targets F1 team return

Despite being axed from F1, Szafnauer is still a frequent figure in the paddock and is not eager to leave the world of motorsport behind.

The axed F1 boss recently revealed he is too young to retire, and believes he can still make an impact at an F1 team.

“I don’t want to work just to work somewhere. I want to have an impact and help a team move forward,” he said to the media.

“I don’t want to work until I’m 82, but 60 is really too young to stop. I have at least five to seven more years in this sport. My next step? That will be something where I can really make an impact.”

Szafnauer previously worked at Racing Point, now Aston Martin, with the former team boss revealing that he missed the ‘autonomy’ of his role at the team.

Aston Martin have currently undergone a leadership restructure of their own, with Andy Cowell replacing Mike Krack as team principal whilst the latter has moved to the position of chief trackside officer.

