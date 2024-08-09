Axed F1 boss CRITICISES former team
Former Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer has raised serious questions over the F1 team's operations.
The former F1 chief joined Aston Martin (then Force India) in 2009 and was instrumental in the team's rise. Szafnauer remained with the team when they became Racing Point and under his guidance, they finished fourth in the constructors’ championship in 2020.
In 2021, they were rebranded as Aston Martin and the Romanian-American remained at the helm of the team as he managed to sign four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to race alongside Lance Stroll.
Poor performances in the 2021 season saw Aston Martin finish seventh in the constructors’ race, getting outperformed by midfield runners McLaren, Alpine and AlphaTauri.
Aston Martin not progressing?
Szafnauer left Aston Martin in 2022 and he has now questioned why his former team are not quite bridging the gap to Red bull, McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes.
He said: "Is it really a great place to work? Are they really collaborating? Is everyone pulling in the same direction? Do they have someone in charge who understands the whole car and is making good decisions?
"The aerodynamics, the mechanics, the driveability of the car, the drivers, all that sort of stuff. Is there something wrong there or adrift?"
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep