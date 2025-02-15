Verstappen makes Horner AXE admission amid relationship update
Verstappen makes Horner AXE admission amid relationship update
Jos Verstappen has opened up about the public feud between himself and Christian Horner during the 2024 season.
Red Bull team principal Horner was the subject of an internal investigation last year, following accusations of alleged inappropriate behaviour against a female colleague.
While the internal investigation cleared him of any wrongdoing, a number of key Formula 1 figures called for him to step down from his role, including Verstappen, whose son Max Verstappen won the 2024 drivers' championship.
The Verstappens share a close relationship, leaving the 27-year-old star driver fending off questions about where his loyalties lie, with his boss or with his father.
Verstappen's Horner feud
While Horner ultimately remained in his position and oversaw another successful season for Red Bull, several key members of the team departed, including design legend Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley.
Verstappen junior's future was also called into question at times, particularly when Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko's position within the team was seemingly under threat.
Verstappen's father Jos recently provided an update on how his son managed to maintain both relationships during the feud between Horner and his father, praising the Dutchman's maturity in the process.
Despite the turmoil surrounding Red Bull at the time and a clear performance drop in the RB20 that led Verstappen to endure a 10-race winless streak, the 27-year-old still managed to secure the title, fending off Lando Norris.
"Of course, everyone knows what happened," Verstappen senior told Het Laatste Nieuws. "And yes, at a certain point I said that Horner had to go.
"That wasn't easy for Max: on the one hand not to let his father down and on the other hand making sure that the team kept functioning, but he cycled swiftly through everything. You just have to do it. That's maturity: feeling how to deal with things."
Speaking on his relationship with his son, and how the four-time champion is at home, Jos Verstappen said: "If you compare me to Max, you can say anything. You're right, I would have been rammed into it. Max also has a lot of Sophie (his mother). That gentle nature, the sweetness, yes, that 'good' side.
"I know you don't always see that on the circuit, but as a person Max is very gentle. Isn't it nice that he got the best from his parents? He got that fierceness, that drive from me, as soon as he puts on his helmet, he turns into a lion. That was already the case in karting, when he was still a child. He got that gentle nature from Sophie, at home he's a teddy bear."
