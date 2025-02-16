Lewis Hamilton was handed a huge shock after being involved in an internal battle Ferrari battle ahead of his first season with the team.

The seven-time world champion has joined Ferrari for the 2025 season onwards, hoping to claim an unprecedented eighth world championship title after ditching his Mercedes team.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen and Horner feud details emerge as major COMEBACK lined up

READ MORE: F1 team confirm shock RETURN

Hamilton was with Mercedes for 12 seasons, claiming six of his championships between 2014-2020, and winning 84 grands prix in a record-breaking partnership.

However, Hamilton's 2024 season was one of the most disappointing of his career, finishing a career-low seventh in the drivers' championship, and being beaten by team-mate George Russell in both qualifying sessions and races across the year.

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are now team-mates

The highly anticipated 2025 Ferrari Formula 1 merch is available to buy right now.

Will Hamilton beat Leclerc?

Now, Hamilton will come up against one of the best qualifiers on the Formula 1 grid in Charles Leclerc, with the Monegasque driver desperately trying to challenge for his first world championship title.

Leclerc has just eight career race victories, compared to Hamilton's 105, while his impressive qualifying record has seen him amass 26 pole positions, once again dwarfed by Hamilton's 104.

Despite this, there is a real debate occurring among F1 fans as to whether it will be Leclerc or Hamilton who are most likely to challenge for the drivers' championship title, if Ferrari give their two drivers a car capable of claiming regular race wins.

Ferrari will be hoping that both drivers can hit the ground running, as they chase a first world championship title of any kind since 2008.

But it's not just the races where they will do battle but off the track too, with both Hamilton and Leclerc also seeing much love for their respective dogs Roscoe and Leo who are regulars in the paddock.

Lewis Hamilton with Roscoe

Leo has warmed the heart of Charles Leclerc and F1 fans

Yet neither of F1's pet pooches could garner an expected win when it comes to Ferrari's top star verdict.

Now, a GPFans poll has delivered a definitive verdict as to who will be the top dog at Ferrari.

70 per cent of fans believe that Hamilton is now Ferrari's 'top dog', while just 24 per cent voted for Leclerc who of course can be expected to be banished to the dog house for losing such an important vote.

Only Four per cent suggested that Hamilton's dog, Roscoe, is the main man at Ferrari, while two per cent voted for Leclerc's adorable puppy Leo in a shock result for such fan favourites.