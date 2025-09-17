Lewis Hamilton was thrown off by a recent question regarding his 2021 world championship defeat at the hands of Max Verstappen.

Following a fiercely fought championship battle between the pair throughout 2021, the title was won on the last lap of the last race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Then-race director Michael Masi made the controversial call to allow certain lapped cars to overtake the safety car, leaving Verstappen directly behind Hamilton on fresh tyres.

Verstappen was able to overtake Hamilton at the restart and claimed his first world championship title, denying Hamilton a record-breaking eighth championship.

Since then, Hamilton has faced four seasons out of championship contention - only winning two grands prix in that time - while Verstappen has taken his championship tally from one to four.

Now, Hamilton has spoken about the bitter blow in an exclusive interview with L'Equipe, who described the 40-year-old as giving a 'stern reaction' while answering a question about whether his win at the 2024 British GP erased memories of Abu Dhabi 2021.

"You never erase your memories," Hamilton said. "You carry them for life, forever. Exactly [like a scar]. After, there were the rollercoasters of emotions that I had not foreseen.

"Getting up each day, continuing to fight and falling again to get up again and again during 900 days. The questions that return all the time in the head, the challenges that follow one another. And suddenly, I made it. I had held on to every last drop of hope. And it was definitely worth it.

"This new, almost unimaginable accomplishment felt impossible, but ultimately it became so. It was great to be able to share it with so many people. It was at home, at Silverstone. My family was there, my team was there, and the fans too.

"There are so many people on this long journey that is my career, those who have supported me since GP2, who have been there through thick and thin. Sharing that with everyone, that moment was really special for me."

Hamilton's Ferrari woes

Following the title defeat in 2021, Hamilton faced three more seasons at Mercedes in which the Brackley-based outfit were unable to challenge for the championship.

In 2024, Hamilton announced that he would be joining Ferrari for the 2025 season and beyond, but that partnership has not got off to the best of starts.

The 40-year-old is still without a grand prix podium with his new team, and is sat down in sixth in the drivers' championship.

Hamilton's downbeat, negative attitude has been clear for all to see in 2025, even at one point calling for his team to replace him due to his lack of form, describing himself as 'useless'.

