Lewis Hamilton title villain returns for Ferrari debut

A key player from Lewis Hamilton's heartbreaking 2021 world championship defeat has returned to the Formula 1 paddock at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Hamilton is gearing up for his grand prix debut with Ferrari, having made the switch from Mercedes earlier this year.

The seven-time world champion is hoping to challenge for a record-breaking eighth title before his illustrious career comes to an end, after three seasons of underperformance with Mercedes.

Prior to those three seasons, Hamilton missed out on the 2021 championship title on the final lap of the final race of the season, at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton makes his grand prix debut with Ferrari in Australia

Lewis Hamilton lost out to Max Verstappen in 2021

Masi returns to F1

Max Verstappen instead sealed the championship at the Yas Marina Circuit - his first of four consecutive titles - despite Hamilton having dominated proceedings for much of the race.

A late safety car put Hamilton's hopes of an eighth title in jeopardy, with then-race director Michael Masi deciding to let the lapped cars between himself and Verstappen through, leaving the Dutchman directly behind Hamilton heading into the final lap.

That particular move was seen to be not in conjunction with the technical regulations at the time, and Masi was later removed from his position ahead of the 2022 season.

Since then, the Australian has been seen sporadically around the F1 paddock, and has made his return this weekend in Melbourne ahead of Hamilton's Ferrari debut.

Pundit Craig Slater revealed on Sky Sports F1's YouTube channel: "Michael Masi in the paddock today, 'infamous', I suppose we have to call him that, race director from Abu Dhabi 2021.

"Deep in conversation at one point with Timo Glock which, I had to reflect on the irony of maybe the two individuals responsible for the most dramatic final lap moments in Lewis Hamilton’s career but maybe there are more dramatic moments for Lewis to come ahead.

"It will be certainly dramatic this weekend if he can claim a debut win in the Ferrari."

