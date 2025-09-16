Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed that the team need to both support and push Lewis Hamilton during his turbulent debut season.

Hamilton has endured a woeful start to life at Ferrari. A Chinese GP sprint win all but forgotten as the 40-year-old still hunts for his first feature race podium in scarlet.

The seven-time champion sits sixth in the drivers' standings and despite showing promising glimpses at Monza in front of a home crowd, he still has been second fiddle to team-mate Charles Leclerc this season.

Vasseur is acutely aware that Hamilton cannot solve this issue on his own, with both the team and driver needed to work in sync to get out of this lull.

The team boss, however, has admitted that he needs to find the right approach when it comes to getting the best out of Hamilton in a Ferrari.

Hamilton 'pushing like hell' at Ferrari

“It’s up to us to support him when he is struggling, and we also need to push him when he’s struggling,” Vasseur told the Beyond the Grid podcast.

“Spa and Budapest were difficult for him, but he can be sure that he has the full support of everyone in Maranello to recover, to be back.

“I’m really convinced that he will do it. We have to be supportive with him every single day, and I will be supportive every single day with Lewis.

“It’s a matter of support and mentality. He’s fully committed, he’s pushing like hell. He’s trying to get the best from everybody, and he will always have my support for this.

“He’s a champion, he’s doing very well, and he has the pace. The other characteristic is to try to get the best from the people around you, extra motivation, and extra push. For sure, this characteristic is there.”

F1 HEADLINES: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 announce 2026 sprint race calendar as ‘reverse grid’ talks expected

READ MORE: Toto Wolff labels George Russell an 'a**hole' in Mercedes contract saga

READ MORE: Ferrari fans cause chaos as Charles Leclerc celebrates wedding with Alexandra Saint Mleux

READ MORE: Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race

Related