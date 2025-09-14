Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has been bombarded by fans during what was supposed to be a weekend away from the madness of the sport.

The Monegasque driver finished P4 at Monza last weekend in front of the tifosi, and the passionate fans have now followed Leclerc and his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux to the wedding of Lorenzo Tolotta-Leclerc and Charlotte Di Pietro.

The Scuderia star attended his older brother's wedding during a rare break from the chaotic F1 calendar, after the couple officially tied the knot at their civil ceremony in Monaco back in June.

But prior to this weekend's celebration, details of the wedding were reportedly leaked in the press, with huge crowds gathering at the event as fans flocked in their hoards to see their favourite F1 star.

Leclerc and his family were among those in attendance for the gathering at Basilica of Santa Croce in Lecce, in the heart of the Salento capital, but fans took the opportunity to instead ambush Leclerc with requests for signatures.

Alexandra Saint Mleux shared snaps from the event. Photo Credit: @alexandrasaintmleux via Instagram

Leclerc wedding crashers slammed for 'invasion of privacy'

In videos shared on social media, Ferrari caps could be seen throughout the vast crowds as Leclerc and Saint Mleux posed for pictures in their stylish attire.

Leclerc was bombarded by signature requests and in one video, could even be seen attempting to hush the rowdy crowd as their cheers got out of hand.

The footage went viral and prompted fans to criticise the actions of those in attendance, with one social media user writing: "Just saw what happened at Lorenzo’s wedding and I'm speechless, tifosi are simply insane about Charles Leclerc this is not okay, how can you think for a second that it is ok to show up at a wedding, you are trespassing on one of the most important moment of someone’s life."

The sentiment echoed across socials from more respectful fans, with one user pointing out: "He can't even enjoy his brother's wedding in peace?"

Another posted on 'X' that they felt the fans had crossed a line, saying: "Weddings are always one of the most overwhelming things to organize ever, and it's day is something you'd want to enjoy because IT'S YOUR DAY and to share with ONLY your loved ones.

"It's so disrespectful to see how people love to invade people's privacy this much, standing there with no shame at all and filming.... and the fact that some people came directly to Charles to sign stuff for them and he did btw, because that's the kind person that he is. This isn't a grand prix paddock nor did you see him randomly in the street. You chose to go there after people leaked the address. Shame on you."

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel shares dream role as Audi announce new signing

READ MORE: Toto Wolff labels George Russell an 'a**hole' in Mercedes contract saga

READ MORE: Sacked F1 boss REJECTS return offers as new venture confirmed

READ MORE: Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race

Related