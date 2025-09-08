Ferrari have been struck by an embarrassingly low assessment of their performance at the Italian Grand Prix by the country's media.

The pressure on F1's most successful team in history is turned up a notch at their home race in Monza, with the adoring tifosi looking for at least one driver to be able to cheer on the iconic podium.

However, Charles Leclerc could only finish fourth, while the team's new seven-time world champion driver signing Lewis Hamilton was down in sixth having produced a solid drive to recover from 10th during the race.

The Brit's race was hampered by a five-place grid drop that was carried over from the Dutch GP the weekend before, demoting his fifth-place qualifying result to 10th ahead of lights out.

Now, Italian media - who have been less than encouraging about Hamilton's performances since joining Ferrari - have directed their ire at the team.

In the latest report cards from Corriere della Sera, the Italian publication awarded Hamilton a 7/10 and Leclerc a 7.5, to reflect how the two drivers probably did as well as could be expected given the circumstances.

But, they opted to give Ferrari a zero! In their review of the team, they cited an aspect of 'treason' for not giving the drivers a car good enough to challenge for victory at Monza, with the passionate tifosi also singled out for their betrayal in the form of celebrations at a non-Ferrari podium.

"Propaganda had puffed up its feathers and raised its crest after free practice," they said. "Sunday's disappointment (but also Saturday's) was serious and painful; this SF-25 is too problematic a car with little talent.

"The time for lies is now over; salvage what you can this season and think about 2026. In the meantime, however, there is the indictment for high treason of the Ferrari fans, who flocked to Monza as if there were a world title to celebrate."

Hamilton's disappointing debut season

While both drivers maximised their respective results at the Italian GP given the SF-25's lack of pace, Leclerc finished above Hamilton once more, and extended his lead over his seven-time champion team-mate to 46 points in the drivers' standings.

Even without Hamilton's penalty, Leclerc managed to outqualify the 40-year-old for the 12th time in 16 grands prix, highlighting the problem Hamilton has in trying to achieve his first grand prix podium with the Scuderia.

Leclerc has five podiums throughout 2025 and has given Ferrari fans some small celebrations, while the pressure on Hamilton has been unrelenting.

There's no doubt that both team and driver need to rebuild their confidence before the 2026 season, when new regulations may just allow Ferrari to get back into race-winning contention.

